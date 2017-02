Should President Trump's travel ban on refugees and visitors from seven mostly Muslim countries be re-instated? The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to hear arguments today. The President's massively disruptive travel ban is aimed at refugees and travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries, but nearly all terrorist acts in the US since 911 have been committed by US citizens. Furthermore, there's new evidence that ISIS recruiters and handlers operate remotely — without anybody having to cross any borders at all. Rather than focusing on keeping potential terrorists out of the country, should we focus on those who are already here?

Guests:

Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times (@rcallimachi)

Alex Nowrasteh, CATO Institute (@AlexNowrasteh)

Mark Krikorian, Center for Immigration Studies (@MarkSKrikorian)

Rami Khouri, Daily Star / Harvard's Belfer Center / American University of Beirut (@RamiKhouri)

More:

Callimachi on ISIS' remote control terror attacks

Nowrasteh's terrorism and immigration risk analysis

Center for Immigration Studies on revising refugee resettlement

Khouri on the convergence of American, Arab uprisings over travel ban