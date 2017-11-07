The American military in the age of endless war

The killer of 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday was court martialed by the Air Force for domestic violence. Federal law might have prevented him from buying an assault weapon and two pistols, but the Air Force failed to enter his record into a data base. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Air Force is checking all of its databases to confirm that all court martial convictions for violent offenses have been reported to civilian databases. "We've taken responsibility and we're going to find out what happened and fix it."

Alex Horton is covering the mass shooting for the Washington Post.

Guests:

Alex Horton, Washington Post (@AlexHortonTX)