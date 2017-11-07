ON AIR
The American military in the age of endless war

In this last week before To the Point becomes a weekly podcast, and we're looking back at what's changed since our program began. During 16 of our 17 years, the US has been a nation at war. Today, we hear about the "military-industrial complex" Dwight Eisenhower warned about and how it's shaping the country.

NEWS 24

Nov 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Air Force oversight allowed Texas mass shooter to buy guns 6 MIN, 3 SEC

The killer of 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday was court martialed by the Air Force for domestic violence. Federal law might have prevented him from buying an assault weapon and two pistols, but the Air Force failed to enter his record into a data base. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Air Force is checking all of its databases to confirm that all court martial convictions for violent offenses have been reported to civilian databases. "We've taken responsibility and we're going to find out what happened and fix it."

Alex Horton is covering the mass shooting for the Washington Post.

Guests:
Alex Horton, Washington Post (@AlexHortonTX)

America and the 'forever war' 43 MIN, 17 SEC

Anyone born in the US since September 11 has lived an entire lifetime in a nation at war. Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump have warned of threats from overseas -- but allies as well as enemies feel the real threat is America's unparalleled power. The total cost is up to $5.6 trillion, but less than one percent of the population has served -- and without shared sacrifice, foreign battlefields seem far away. Now the so-called "war on terror" is coming home, as Congress encourages local police to adopt military strategies and equipment designed for combat. In the name of ensuring freedom abroad, are we in danger of losing freedom at home? In December of the year 2000, this program went on the air. Less than a year later, everything changed.

Guests:
Rajiv Chandrasekaran, Starbucks (@rajivscribe)
J. Kael Weston, Westminster College
William Hartung, Center for International Policy (@williamhartung)
Karen J. Greenberg, Fordham University Law School (@KarenGreenberg3)

More:
Chandrasekaran's 'Little America: The War within the War for Afghanistan'
Weston's 'The Mirror Test: America at War in Iraq and Afghanistan'
Hartung's 'Prophets of War: Lockheed Martin and the Making of the Military-Industrial Complex'
Greenberg's 'Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State'
Hartung on the scandal of Pentagon spending
Hartung on the president who loved generals
Greenberg on Guantanamo’s living legacy in the Trump era
Greenberg on a domestic terrorism statute -- federal overreach, not justice

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Andrea Brody
Evan George

