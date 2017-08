Medical researchers are a step closer to fulfilling the promise of preventing disease — not just for living individuals, but for generations to come. Scientists have successfully edited a gene that causes an inherited disease in a human embryo. Will Huntington's, Tay-Sachs, some breast and ovarian cancers — even early-onset Alzheimer's -- disappear for those who have the resources? So far, research is confined to the laboratory, but it's raised hope about eliminating human suffering despite questions about unintended consequences.

Guests:

Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press (@AP)

Antonio Regalado, MIT Technology Review (@antonioregalado)

Kelly Ormond, Stanford School of Medicine (@Stanford)

John Evans, University of California, San Diego (@UCSanDiego)

More:

American Society of Human Genetics on gene editing

Neergaard on first embryo gene-repair's promise for inherited disease

MIT Technology Review on gene editing study and clinical trials

Ormond on creating ground rules for human germline editing