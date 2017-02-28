The defeat of ISIS: Not if… but when

Swimmer Michael Phelps -- America's multiple Olympic gold-medal winner — testified before Congress today. Saying he's reluctant to voice his opinions but that he feels the need to speak out about the testing and regulating of doping, Phelps told the committee "I can't tell you how frustrating it is to watch athletes break through barriers in unrealistic time frames, knowing what I had to go through. All athletes should be held to the same standards which need to be enforced with consistency and independence."

