The isolation of the State Department in Trump's White House

The original statement by Donald Trump, Jr. about his meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's campaign said it was all about adopting Russian children. That claim was found to be misleading. Last night, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump, Jr. did not write it. The author was his father, the President, who dictated it on the plane home from the G20 summit in Germany. Scott Horton, a lecturer at the Columbia Law School, says this most recent revelation puts the president disturbingly close to the meeting.

Guests:

Scott Horton, Columbia Law School / Harper's (@ColumbiaLaw)