ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

The isolation of the State Department in Trump's White House

Career diplomats say the Trump Administration is "hollowing out" the State Department with no clear foreign policy from the Secretary of State or the White House. Congress is already showing impatience as the President has yet to sign a sanctions bill passed with veto-proof majorities.

LISTEN LIVE

Aug 01, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addresses reporters at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2017. (State Department)

Trump crafted misleading statement on Trump Jr. meeting 6 MIN, 31 SEC

The original statement by Donald Trump, Jr. about his meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's campaign said it was all about adopting Russian children. That claim was found to be misleading. Last night, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump, Jr. did not write it.  The author was his father, the President, who dictated it on the plane home from the G20 summit in Germany.  Scott Horton, a lecturer at the Columbia Law School, says this most recent revelation puts the president disturbingly close to the meeting.

Guests:
Scott Horton, Columbia Law School / Harper's (@ColumbiaLaw)

Is US diplomacy under friendly fire? 32 MIN, 25 SEC

After six months of the Trump Administration, America's professional diplomats are reportedly "desperate" for a foreign policy — or even for something to do. They complain that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has walled himself off from the diplomatic corps and that he's being walled off from the White House. Ambassadorships and other important jobs are going unfilled, and budget cuts may add to the hollowing out of a veteran staff already depleted by resignations. What's at stake for America's interests — and American values — around the world?

Guests:
Emily Tamkin, Foreign Policy (@emilyctamkin)
James Dobbins, RAND Corp (@Jim_Dobbins)
Orville Schell, Asia Society (@orvilleschell)
Peter Feaver, Duke University (@ForeignPolicy)

More:
Foreign Policy on how the Trump Administration broke the State Department
Dobbins on Tillerson's many challenges

Foreign Service

James Dobbins

The incredible shrinking airline seat 10 MIN, 49 SEC

Airline coach seats are more uncomfortable than ever. Is there any relief in sight?

Judge Patricia Millett on the prestigious federal appeals court in Washington, DC has issued a blistering decision about what she called, "The Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat." She ruled in a case brought by outraged passengers in FlyersRigts.org against the Federal Aviation Administration. You might think the FAA will have to take action. No so, says Joe Brancatelli is a business travel columnist whose blog is JoeSentMe.com.

Guests:
Joe Brancatelli, JoeSentMe.com

CREDITS

Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz
Gideon Brower

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot
For The Curious Blog

Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More

Jul 28, 2017

What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote!
For The Curious Blog

What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More

Jul 28, 2017

Can steelhead trout be restored to the LA river?
For The Curious Blog

Can steelhead trout be restored to the LA river? A river runs through this city. And perhaps, one day, steelhead trout will too. Read More

Jul 28, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE