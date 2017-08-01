Photo: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addresses reporters at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2017. (State Department)
The isolation of the State Department in Trump's White House
Career diplomats say the Trump Administration is "hollowing out" the State Department with no clear foreign policy from the Secretary of State or the White House. Congress is already showing impatience as the President has yet to sign a sanctions bill passed with veto-proof majorities.
The original statement by Donald Trump, Jr. about his meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's campaign said it was all about adopting Russian children. That claim was found to be misleading. Last night, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump, Jr. did not write it. The author was his father, the President, who dictated it on the plane home from the G20 summit in Germany. Scott Horton, a lecturer at the Columbia Law School, says this most recent revelation puts the president disturbingly close to the meeting.
Guests:
Scott Horton, Columbia Law School / Harper's (@ColumbiaLaw)
After six months of the Trump Administration, America's professional diplomats are reportedly "desperate" for a foreign policy — or even for something to do. They complain that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has walled himself off from the diplomatic corps and that he's being walled off from the White House. Ambassadorships and other important jobs are going unfilled, and budget cuts may add to the hollowing out of a veteran staff already depleted by resignations. What's at stake for America's interests — and American values — around the world?
Guests:
Emily Tamkin, Foreign Policy (@emilyctamkin)
James Dobbins, RAND Corp (@Jim_Dobbins)
Orville Schell, Asia Society (@orvilleschell)
Peter Feaver, Duke University (@ForeignPolicy)
Foreign Policy on how the Trump Administration broke the State Department
Dobbins on Tillerson's many challenges
James Dobbins
Airline coach seats are more uncomfortable than ever. Is there any relief in sight?
Judge Patricia Millett on the prestigious federal appeals court in Washington, DC has issued a blistering decision about what she called, "The Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat." She ruled in a case brought by outraged passengers in FlyersRigts.org against the Federal Aviation Administration. You might think the FAA will have to take action. No so, says Joe Brancatelli is a business travel columnist whose blog is JoeSentMe.com.
Guests:
Joe Brancatelli, JoeSentMe.com
