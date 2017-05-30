The longest US war: Will Trump send more troops to Afghanistan?

Sixteen years after September 11th, the Trump Administration is divided over America's longest war. Since the peak of 100,000 American soldiers their number is now just 8500 soldiers — at a cost of $3.1 billion a month. Now the Pentagon wants to send 5000 more. But the Trump White House is divided. Advocates of continued US involvement say it's all about the Taliban gaining strength and even more extreme groups now involved in the country. Skeptics point to massive financial corruption and ask if there's any plan for ending a conflict that's killed and wounded so many American soldiers for so long.

Guests:

Eric Schmitt, New York Times (@ericschmittNYT)

Kate Clark, Afghanistan Analysts Network (@KateClark66)

Andrew Bacevich, Boston University

J. Kael Weston, former State Department advisor

More:

