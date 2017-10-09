A sudden diplomatic crisis is escalating between the United States and Turkey. Last night, the two countries announced travel restrictions in a "tit for tat," the result of which is no more visitor visas. It's an about face for an American ally in the region. Kareem Fahim, Middle East correspondent for the Washington Post, has more on the causes of the deteriorating alliance and how it could impact future relations.
The misinformation war gets out of hand
Guest host Jamil Smith discusses journalism's battle to stand out amidst a flood of fake news and conspiracy theories, and what, if anything, Silicon Valley is doing to help.
FROM THIS EPISODE
By now we're all familiar with how deliberately wrong information can dominate social media and online searches -- when it comes to politics. But even after such tragedies as the recent hurricanes and the Las Vegas mass shooting, conspiracy theories have spread like wildfire. About 45 percent of Americans use Facebook as a primary news source or conduit. Yet, it doesn't have a traditional media operational structure -- newsrooms, fact-checkers in the traditional sense. And that's adding urgency to the question of how we can separate real news from fake. Guest host Jamil Smith asks, are Google, Facebook, and other tech companies doing enough to stop it? What about readers?
Guests:
Charlie Warzel, BuzzFeed (@cwarzel)
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)
Eric Deggans, NPR (@Deggans)
Kate Starbird, University of Washington (@katestarbird)
More:
Warzel on how YouTube is spreading conspiracy theories about the Vegas shooting
Warzel on how the big tech platforms still suck during breaking news
Stanford on students' difficulty in judging the credibility of information online
Eric Deggans
The human brain has evolved over hundreds of thousands of years to the point where we could put a man on the Moon and explore the universe. A new book raises the question, as one reviewer put it, "If humans are so smart, why are we so dumb?" A new book that addresses that question is The Influential Mind: What the Brain Reveals about Our Power to Change Others. Warren Olney speaks with the author, Tali Sharot, a neuroscientist who founded the Affective Brain Lab at University College London, about the science of why emotion trumps reason.
Guests:
Tali Sharot, University College London (@affectivebrain)
More:
Sharot's TED Talk on why our brains are biased toward optimism
Tali Sharot
CREDITS
Hosts:
Jamil Smith
Warren Olney
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Andrea Brody
