ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

The misinformation war gets out of hand

Guest host Jamil Smith discusses journalism's battle to stand out amidst a flood of fake news and conspiracy theories, and what, if anything, Silicon Valley is doing to help.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 09, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Tensions between the US and Turkey quickly escalate 6 MIN, 31 SEC

A sudden diplomatic crisis is escalating between the United States and Turkey. Last night, the two countries announced travel restrictions in a "tit for tat," the result of which is no more visitor visas. It's an about face for an American ally in the region. Kareem Fahim, Middle East correspondent for the Washington Post, has more on the causes of the deteriorating alliance and how it could impact future relations.

'Fake news' is everywhere. How can journalism keep up? 32 MIN, 26 SEC

By now we're all familiar with how deliberately wrong information can dominate social media and online searches -- when it comes to politics. But even after such tragedies as the recent hurricanes and the Las Vegas mass shooting, conspiracy theories have spread like wildfire. About 45 percent of Americans use Facebook as a primary news source or conduit. Yet, it doesn't have a traditional media operational structure -- newsrooms, fact-checkers in the traditional sense. And that's adding urgency to the question of how we can separate real news from fake. Guest host Jamil Smith asks, are Google, Facebook, and other tech companies doing enough to stop it? What about readers?

Guests:
Charlie Warzel, BuzzFeed (@cwarzel)
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)
Eric Deggans, NPR (@Deggans)
Kate Starbird, University of Washington (@katestarbird)

More:
Warzel on how YouTube is spreading conspiracy theories about the Vegas shooting
Warzel on how the big tech platforms still suck during breaking news
Stanford on students' difficulty in judging the credibility of information online

Race-Baiter

Eric Deggans

How to change minds… and have your mind changed 10 MIN, 44 SEC

The human brain has evolved over hundreds of thousands of years to the point where we could put a man on the Moon and explore the universe. A new book raises the question, as one reviewer put it, "If humans are so smart, why are we so dumb?" A new book that addresses that question is The Influential Mind: What the Brain Reveals about Our Power to Change Others. Warren Olney speaks with the author, Tali Sharot, a neuroscientist who founded the Affective Brain Lab at University College London, about the science of why emotion trumps reason.

Guests:
Tali Sharot, University College London (@affectivebrain)

More:
Sharot's TED Talk on why our brains are biased toward optimism

The Influential Mind

Tali Sharot

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jamil Smith
Warren Olney

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor?
For The Curious Blog

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed