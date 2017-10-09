The misinformation war gets out of hand

By now we're all familiar with how deliberately wrong information can dominate social media and online searches -- when it comes to politics. But even after such tragedies as the recent hurricanes and the Las Vegas mass shooting, conspiracy theories have spread like wildfire. About 45 percent of Americans use Facebook as a primary news source or conduit. Yet, it doesn't have a traditional media operational structure -- newsrooms, fact-checkers in the traditional sense. And that's adding urgency to the question of how we can separate real news from fake. Guest host Jamil Smith asks, are Google, Facebook, and other tech companies doing enough to stop it? What about readers?

Guests:

Charlie Warzel, BuzzFeed (@cwarzel)

Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)

Eric Deggans, NPR (@Deggans)

Kate Starbird, University of Washington (@katestarbird)

