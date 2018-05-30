ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

The politics of prison reform

Prison reform is moving in Red States, Blue States and (maybe) on Capitol Hill. But America still incarcerates more people than any other country-- including China. Meantime, the Trump White House is divided. Jared Kushner is pushing sentence reform, while Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to stay “tough on crime.” What are the prospects for much needed change?

COMING SOON

May 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

American politicians made good on the promise to “lock’em up and throw away the key.” That was 40 years ago. But mass incarceration doesn’t reduce crime, and it’s not worth the cost. Now the modest First Step Act, which passed Congress, is stalled in the Senate. Both parties are divided--less about goals than how to achieve them. Meantime, some Red States are moving ahead of Blue Massachusetts on prison reform. Back in Washington, the president is falsely claiming a “rise in crime,” while his cabinet and family members go in different directions.

Guests:
Glenn Thrush, New York Times, @GlennThrush
Justin George, Washington, D.C., correspondent for The Marshall Project., @justingeorge
William Brownsberger, Democratic State Senator representing Suffolk and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts., @WBrownsberger
Ames Grawert, Senior Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Justice Program, @AmesCG

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From To the Point

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village?
For The Curious Blog

Paradise Lost: What happened to the tenants of Ventura’s Hawaiian Village? On the morning of December fifth the Thomas Fire destroyed Hawaiian Village, a 52-unit apartment building perched on the hillside just above Ventura. It burned to the ground in less… Read More

May 28, 2018

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff?
For The Curious Blog

Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More

May 25, 2018

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More

May 25, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed