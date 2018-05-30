American politicians made good on the promise to “lock’em up and throw away the key.” That was 40 years ago. But mass incarceration doesn’t reduce crime, and it’s not worth the cost. Now the modest First Step Act, which passed Congress, is stalled in the Senate. Both parties are divided--less about goals than how to achieve them. Meantime, some Red States are moving ahead of Blue Massachusetts on prison reform. Back in Washington, the president is falsely claiming a “rise in crime,” while his cabinet and family members go in different directions.
The politics of prison reform
Prison reform is moving in Red States, Blue States and (maybe) on Capitol Hill. But America still incarcerates more people than any other country-- including China. Meantime, the Trump White House is divided. Jared Kushner is pushing sentence reform, while Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to stay “tough on crime.” What are the prospects for much needed change?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Glenn Thrush, New York Times, @GlennThrush
Justin George, Washington, D.C., correspondent for The Marshall Project., @justingeorge
William Brownsberger, Democratic State Senator representing Suffolk and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts., @WBrownsberger
Ames Grawert, Senior Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Justice Program, @AmesCG
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody
