The president boosts white supremacists

Once again, President Trump is blaming "both sides" for this weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia — legitimizing white supremacy like no other modern president. We hear much more.

Aug 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: President Donald Trump answers questions about his response to the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville as he talks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, August 15, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Woman charged with felonies for toppling of monument in Durham, NC 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Alongside a chorus of "no cops, no KKK, no fascist USA," protesters toppled a statue honoring pro-slavery secessionists Monday evening in Durham, North Carolina. Protesters were responding to what happened over the weekend in Virginia. Sheriff's deputies have filed felony charges and they're looking for others. Freelance reporter Jonathan Katz is covering the story for the New York Times.

Guests:
Jonathan Katz, journalist and author (@katzonearth)

The 'bully pulpit' in a divided nation 34 MIN, 39 SEC

After condemning Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan on Monday, President Trump spoke again yesterday of this weekend’s violence at the University of Virginia. The White House scheduled a press conference to change the subject from Saturday’s violence at the University of Virginia to infrastructure repair, but President Trump turned it into another defense of armed white racists and the demonstration they called Unite-the-Right. He seemed to find moral equivalence between armed white racists supporting a Confederate symbol and those who protested.

David Duke and other white nationalists say they’re grateful for those words; Republicans are almost unanimous in their outrage. What are the consequences when a President provokes ideas and emotions that go back to the Civil War?

Guests:
Alyssa Rosenberg, Washington Post (@AlyssaRosenberg)
James Braxton Peterson, Lehigh University (@drjamespeterson)
Mary Kate Cary, University of Virginia / US News and World Report (@mkcary)
Charlie Sykes, RightWisconsin.com (@SykesCharlie)

More:
Rosenberg on 'The Trump Show'

How the Right Lost Its Mind

Charles J. Sykes

Lack of transparency as Trump seeks to dismantle regulations 8 MIN, 33 SEC

To keep campaign promises to industry leaders, President Trump has formed deregulation teams, but many are working in secret. The New York Times and ProPublica have tracked some of them down and identified patterns in several agencies. Robert Faturechi, who reports for ProPublica, says the investigation into the teams has uncovered several possible conflict of interests.

Guests:
Robert Faturechi, ProPublica (@RobertFaturechi)

