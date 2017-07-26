The San Antonio tragedy: How to make a border safe for everyone

It took President Trump just two tweets today to lay out the essence of a new policy for military personnel. "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow… transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military."

We hear more about the new policy and what it has to do with the president’s border wall from Tara Copp, Pentagon bureau chief for the Military Times and author of The Warbird: Three Heroes, two Wars, One Story, and Adam Blickstein, who served as a public affairs strategic planner for the Pentagon in the Obama administration.

Guests:

Tara Copp, Military Times (@TaraCopp)

Adam Blickstein, specialist in political and policy communications (@AdamBlickstein)

More:

