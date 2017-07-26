ON AIR
The San Antonio tragedy: How to make a border safe for everyone

The gruesome deaths of people found in a smuggler's truck in San Antonio dramatizes the desperation of people trying to cross illegally. Would the border wall now being considered by Congress make conditions better?

Jul 26, 2017

Senate's Russia probe focuses on foreign agents 5 MIN

As it investigates Russia's interference in last year's election, the Senate Judiciary Committee is focused on the Foreign Agents Registration Act. On today's first day of hearings, the news was not who testified but who didn't, as we hear from Shane Harris, senior correspondent for the Wall Street Journal.

Guests:
Shane Harris, Wall Street Journal / New America (@ShaneHarris)

Border security and human tragedy 5 MIN

It's just 150 miles between Laredo and San Antonio — but the drive is long enough to be deadly — when almost 100 migrants are crammed into a tractor-trailer with no water, no relief from the heat and only a single source of fresh air for breathing. Eight people died during the trip and two more have died in a hospital. Immigration officials call it evidence of a brutal criminal organization, as Congress prepares to vote on $1.6 billion for the president's Great Wall. While the Trump crackdown against illegal border crossings may be good business for human smugglers who exploit desperation, some border agents say the crackdown targets the wrong victims and encourages racist abuse on the part of their colleagues. 

Guests:
Frank Bajak, Associated Press (@fbajak)
Pete Saenz, City of Laredo, Texas (@MayorPeteSaenz)
Denise Brennan, Georgetown University (@deniseebrennan)
Jonathan Blitzer, New Yorker magazine (@JonathanBlitzer)

More:
Bajak on San Antonio deaths, the human smuggling scheme
Brennan on human trafficking, immigration reform
Brennan on migrant resilience and refuge in the Trump era
Blitzer on a veteran ICE agent, disillusioned with the Trump Era

Life Interrupted

Denise Brennan

Trump announces ban on transgender troops 5 MIN

It took President Trump just two tweets today to lay out the essence of a new policy for military personnel. "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow… transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military."

We hear more about the new policy and what it has to do with the president’s border wall from Tara Copp, Pentagon bureau chief for the Military Times and author of The Warbird: Three Heroes, two Wars, One Story, and Adam Blickstein, who served as a public affairs strategic planner for the Pentagon in the Obama administration.

 

Guests:
Tara Copp, Military Times (@TaraCopp)
Adam Blickstein, specialist in political and policy communications (@AdamBlickstein)

More:
Politico on Trump's snap decision to ban transgender troops

