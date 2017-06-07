Photo: Trump's announcement of Christopher Wray for the new FBI Director nomination. (Twitter)
Producers:
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
The Trump Agenda: Where's the Beef?
President Trump says big things are happening. After celebrating a House bill on health care, he doesn’t yet have Senate agreement. With James Comey’s public testimony scheduled tomorrow, the President today tweeted his selection of a new FBI Director. Is the Chief Executive all style and no substance? Later, terror attacks in Iran and conflicting claims about who’s behind them.
On Twitter today, President Trump announced his appointment to replace James Comey, the man he fired as head of the FBI. He’ll ask the Senate to confirm former Justice Department lawyer Christopher Wray.
Republicans hold the White House and both houses of Congress, and President Trump says big things are happening. But, so far, they’re not. After celebrating a House bill on health care, he doesn’t yet have Senate agreement. The tax bill he calls “ahead of schedule” hasn’t even been sent to Congress. His declaration of “Infrastructure Week” was more pomp and circumstance than the major bill-signing it appeared to be.
Two of Iran’s most protected locations were hit by terrorists today—killing at least 12 people and wounding 42 more. ISIS has claimed responsibility, but Iran’s Revolutionary Guard blames arch rival Saudi Arabia… and the United States.
Parliament building of Iran
