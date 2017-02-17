Image courtesy International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
Producers:
Tena Rubio
Sáša Woodruff
Luke Vander Ploeg
The union movement, past and future
With union membership at an all-time low, organized labor is facing an existential crisis. President Trump supports Republican efforts to reduce union power — at the same time he's promised to improve working conditions. We look at the union movement — past and future.
After a vote of 52 for and 46 against, the President of the US Senate today announced confirmation of Oklahoma's Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. With a record of fighting EPA rules and regulations in court and elsewhere, Pruitt was massively opposed by petitions and other protests from former EPA staffers and scientists. Alex Guillén, who covers energy and the environment for Politico, says that Pruitt's aim is to return more regulatory power to the states.
Guests:
Alex Guillén, Politico (@alexcguillen)
More:
Center for Media and Democracy on court orders for Pruitt to release emails
The President helped unveil Boeing's new Dreamliner today in South Carolina -- at a plant where workers just rejected unionization by a vote of three-to-one. In half of America's state capitals, Republicans are enacting so-called "right-to-work" laws crippling unions by allowing employees not to pay dues. Fifty years ago, organized labor was a powerful force in politics and the economy -- earning credit for creating the middle class. With the White House incumbent applauding efforts to reduce union clout, what about his promise to "make America great again" for millions of workers?
Guests:
Josh Eidelson, Bloomberg BusinessWeek (@josheidelson)
Carmen Berkley, AFL-CIO (@CarmenSpinDiego)
Vincent Vernuccio, Mackinac Center for Public Policy (@vinnievernuccio)
Nelson Lichtenstein, University of California, Santa Barbara (@UCSBHistory)
More:
Eidelson on unions losing their decades-long 'right-to-work' fight
AFL-CIO on the continuing battle to protect workers' sacred right to vote
Vernuccio on right-to-work making wages higher, workers freer
Achieving Workers' Rights in the Global Economy
Richard Appelbaum
Barack Obama was known as the "Deporter in Chief." How much have things changed for undocumented immigrants since Donald Trump took over the White House?
Despite President Trump's promise to rid the country of undocumented immigrants, Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, says things have not really changed much. But Dara Lind, reports on immigration for Vox, says anecdotes from around the country suggest that there is a new and different story.