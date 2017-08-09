ON AIR
The war of words between North Korea and the US

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jung Un made provocative statements yesterday about the use of nuclear weapons. What are their respective messages, and do they understand one another? 

Aug 09, 2017

FBI raids Paul Manafort's home 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Late last month, the President's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, met privately with the Senate Intelligence Committee staff.  Before dawn the following day, federal agents appeared at his house with a search warrant and seized documents and other materials. That's according to the Washington Post. Rosalind Helderman, who co-wrote the story, says the fact that officials used a search warrant could mean they didn't trust that Manafort would turn over all relevant documents or that they were going to move very aggressively.

Guests:
Rosalind Helderman, Washington Post (@PostRoz)

Two inexperienced leaders and the prospect of nuclear war 34 MIN, 58 SEC

President Trump shook much of the world yesterday with his comment on future threats from North Korea. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea's Kim Jung Un responded by saying he's reviewing plans to target America's airbase on the island territory of Guam. Today, some White House advisors are urging calm, but there's renewed concern about what might happen in one of the world's most dangerous regions. What more needs to be done to avoid catastrophic miscalculation by either side? 

Guests:
Robert Litwak, Wilson Center (@TheWilsonCenter)
Mark Hertsgaard, Nation magazine (@markhertsgaard)
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, University of Pennsylvania (@APPCPenn)
Michael Mazarr, RAND Corporation (@RANDCorporation)

More:
Litwak on preventing North Korea's nuclear breakout
Hertsgaard on need for Congress and the military to prevent a nuclear first strike

Google memo triggers new controversy about diversity in tech 8 MIN, 16 SEC


Photo by Jürgen Plasser

James Damore was fired this week by Google after his internal memo blasting diversity policies went public and created a firestorm in Silicon Valley. He was accused of “perpetuating general stereotypes. He claims the firing proves his point that conservatives can’t express their opinions in Silicon Valley.  Ellen Huet is reporting the story for Bloomberg Business

Guests:
Ellen Huet, Bloomberg Business (@ellenhuet)

Producers:
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz
Sáša Woodruff

CLOSE