The war of words between North Korea and the US

Late last month, the President's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, met privately with the Senate Intelligence Committee staff. Before dawn the following day, federal agents appeared at his house with a search warrant and seized documents and other materials. That's according to the Washington Post. Rosalind Helderman, who co-wrote the story, says the fact that officials used a search warrant could mean they didn't trust that Manafort would turn over all relevant documents or that they were going to move very aggressively.
Guests:
Rosalind Helderman, Washington Post (@PostRoz)