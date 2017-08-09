The war of words between North Korea and the US

President Trump shook much of the world yesterday with his comment on future threats from North Korea. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea's Kim Jung Un responded by saying he's reviewing plans to target America's airbase on the island territory of Guam. Today, some White House advisors are urging calm, but there's renewed concern about what might happen in one of the world's most dangerous regions. What more needs to be done to avoid catastrophic miscalculation by either side?

Guests:

Robert Litwak, Wilson Center (@TheWilsonCenter)

Mark Hertsgaard, Nation magazine (@markhertsgaard)

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, University of Pennsylvania (@APPCPenn)

Michael Mazarr, RAND Corporation (@RANDCorporation)

More:

Litwak on preventing North Korea's nuclear breakout

Hertsgaard on need for Congress and the military to prevent a nuclear first strike

