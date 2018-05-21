ON AIR
Touching down in fly-over country

Dodge City, Kansas and Erie, Pennsylvania may have something in common. That’s just one surprise in “Our Towns,” a new book by James and Deborah Fallows. The veteran Atlantic magazine correspondent and his scholarly wife spent two weeks in each of 25 different cities. Their search for America’s character provides anecdotes, comparisons and distinctions after a journey of 100,000 miles.

May 21, 2018

James and Deborah Fallows have lived with their kids in Japan and China. Now they’ve decided that the future is in the United States. That’s after four years of flying from city to city in their light plane. They don’t shy away from allusions to Alexander De Tocqueville, Charles Dickens, Mark Twain or John Steinbeck.  Their book title, “Our Towns,” is a reminder of Thornton Wilder. They regale Warren with stories from a range of local gathering spots: from schools, city council meetings and offices to YMCA swimming pools and micro-breweries.

Our Towns

James Fallows

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

