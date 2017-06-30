Travel ban takes effect
The Trump Administration's travel ban is back in effect. Guest host Leon Krauze explores what's behind this modified version. What will be its future in the courts? And how will it affect America's influence in the world?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Large wildfires are raging in eight states in the continental western United States. The southwest has seen a prolonged and severe heat wave that has affected that region since the middle of June. Last week, Phoenix registered three record highs, with temperatures in some parts of Nevada and California reaching 120 degrees. Stephen Pyne, a professor in the school of life sciences at Arizona State University, specializing in environmental history and the history of fire itself, says the fires are not in the historic range, but the variety of fires and response to them is remarkable.
Guests:
Stephen Pyne, Arizona State University
Stephen J. Pyne
As we head into the 4th of July weekend, when Americans celebrate not only the country's independence but its ideals and principles, President Trump's travel ban is complicating entry into the United States for visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries and suspends entry for refugees altogether. It's been less than 24 hours since the ban was reinstated, but its interpretation of what constitutes a valid relationship to enter the United States is already at the center of heated debate. The roll-out at airports has been less rocky, but the new rules are generating a new round of court fights. How will the travel ban work? What's the legal future of the measure? Can this temporary, modified ban prevent terror attacks, or does it hurt America's influence and standing in the world?
Guests:
Jacob Poushter, Pew Research Center (@japoushter)
Betsy Fisher, International Refugee Assistance Project (@betsylfisher)
Maryam Jamshidi, New York University Law School (@MsJamshidi)
Mica Rosenberg, Reuters (@micarosenberg)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
More:
Rosenberg on Hawaii asking the court to clarify Trump travel ban ruling
Rosenberg on Trump's reversal of policy on fiancés as travel ban takes effect
International Refugee Assistance Project's response to the Executive Order
Pew Research Center on damage to US image as world questions Trump’s leadership
Lonzo Ball (UCLA) celebrates with his father LaVar Ball after being
introduced as the number two overall pick to the Los Angeles Lakers
in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Photo by Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers have a new marquee player, or at least they hope they do. A 19-year-old phenom, Lonzo Ball is a magnetic point guard with incredibly accurate passing skills who just might bring the Lakers back from limbo. But along with the talented new Laker, the NBA - and the country - are getting LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s devoted father turned obsessive coach turned fanatical promoter. LaVar joins a long list of controversial father figures who sometimes take extreme measures to push their kids towards athletic excellence. But there’s also something new about his parenting style, as we hear from reporter Noam Scheiber of the New York Times.
Guests:
Noam Scheiber, New York Times (@noamscheiber)