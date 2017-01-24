ON AIR
Trump budget tries to square cuts and spending

Donald Trump may be a rare, new breed of President, but he's faced with problems that are all too familiar. We hear about his first efforts at putting together a budget and keeping his promises all at the same time.

Jan 24, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Trump signs orders on Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines 6 MIN, 32 SEC

President Trump thumbed his nose at environmentalists and the Obama Administration today with executive actions to go ahead with controversial pipelines bringing oil across the Canadian border. Speaking about the Keystone XL Pipeline, the President announced, "We're going to renegotiate some of the terms and if they'd like…we'll see if we can get that pipeline built, it's a lot of jobs, 28 thousand jobs."

Another order would advance the Dakota Access pipeline, the recent subject of massive protests involving environmentalists and Native Americans. Amy Harder, energy reporter for the Wall Street Journal, has the details.

Guests:
Amy Harder, Wall Street Journal (@AmyAHarder)

Cutting, squeezing, trimming -- and spending 33 MIN, 32 SEC

President Trump wants to cut government — except for Social Security and Medicare. At the same time, he wants to put people to work. So, a new infrastructure program might appeal to the Democrats, but Republicans say the money's not there without cutting those sacred entitlements. As Trump begins work on a so-called "skinny" budget, he finds himself bound by vague campaign promises that may turn out to be contradictory. Don't forget major cuts for wealthy taxpayers. We look at early efforts at assembling a financial puzzle — even when the pieces don't fit. 

Guests:
Alexander Bolton, The Hill (@alexanderbolton)
Jared Bernstein, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (@econjared)
Peter Morici, University of Maryland (@pmorici1)
Russell Berman, The Atlantic (@RussellBerman)

More:
Heritage Foundation's 'blueprint for balance'
Republican Study Group's blueprint for a balanced budget
Bolton on Trump, GOP being set to battle on spending cuts

The Reconnection Agenda

Jared Bernstein

Covering the White House when the media is the 'enemy' 9 MIN, 33 SEC

On Saturday, President Trump started to make nice with agents at CIA headquarters, but quickly turned to insulting the news media as "among the most dishonest human beings on Earth." Press Secretary Sean Spicer followed up with a bitter attack of his own. But yesterday — at his first official White House news briefing — Spicer gave a kinder, gentler account of his position.

Jay Rosen, media critic, writer and Professor of Journalism at New York University, provides some perspective.

 

Guests:
Jay Rosen, New York University (@jayrosen_nyu)

