Trump budget tries to square cuts and spending

President Trump thumbed his nose at environmentalists and the Obama Administration today with executive actions to go ahead with controversial pipelines bringing oil across the Canadian border. Speaking about the Keystone XL Pipeline, the President announced, "We're going to renegotiate some of the terms and if they'd like…we'll see if we can get that pipeline built, it's a lot of jobs, 28 thousand jobs."

Another order would advance the Dakota Access pipeline, the recent subject of massive protests involving environmentalists and Native Americans. Amy Harder, energy reporter for the Wall Street Journal, has the details.

Amy Harder, Wall Street Journal (@AmyAHarder)