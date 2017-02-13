ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINT

Trump, immigration orders and the fear of mass deportation

As a candidate, Donald Trump promised a "deportation force," and recent roundups are creating high anxiety among millions of immigrants.  We'll look at the consequences for human rights, constitutional law, and the need for labor in fields, factories and elsewhere. 

NEWS 24

Feb 13, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Producers:
Jenny Hamel
Christine Detz
Evan George

California's Oroville Dam in crisis 6 MIN, 32 SEC

After years of drought, Northern California is threatened by too much water. Specifically, damaged spillways for the Oroville Dam could unleash a 30-foot wall of water, and more than 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the flood plains of the Feather River. Chris Megerian is covering the breaking news on the scene for the Los Angeles Times.

Guests:
Chris Megerian, Los Angeles Times (@ChrisMegerian)

More:
Governor Brown's request for a federal emergency grant

President Trump says he's making good on a campaign promise 34 MIN, 20 SEC

There's "fear and panic" among America's 11 million undocumented immigrants among reports of hundreds of recent raids and round-ups by federal agents. While such actions are being called "routine" by immigration officials, President Trump is claiming the credit. And so many people are expected to be detained that new privately run facilities may be constructed to house them. Supporters of undocumented workers who've been in the country for decades call it "terrorism." Trump's backers call it "shock and awe." Meantime, leaders of agriculture and other vital industries warn of a labor shortage if deportations don't prioritize real criminals and leave workers alone.

Guests:
Fernanda Santos, New York Times (@fernandaNYT)
Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (@ThomasASaenz)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
Paul Wenger, California Farm Bureau Federation (@CAFarmBureau)

More:
TtP on the deportation of Guadalupe García de Rayos
Santos on deportation of García de Rayos
MALDEF on recent ICE enforcement activity

Outlawing 'fake news' in Europe evokes "1984" 8 MIN, 47 SEC

What's worse, fake news or laws to criminalize fake news?

The front-runner in France's presidential campaign warned today that Russian media are threatening democracy by distributing "fake news." There are similar concerns in the Netherlands and Germany. In some countries, there've been proposals for sanctions — and even prison terms — for distributing false information. Flemming Rose is a Danish journalist and senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute. He's reminded of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984.

Guests:
Flemming Rose, Cato Institute

The Tyranny of Silence

Flemming Rose

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE