Trump, immigration orders and the fear of mass deportation
As a candidate, Donald Trump promised a "deportation force," and recent roundups are creating high anxiety among millions of immigrants. We'll look at the consequences for human rights, constitutional law, and the need for labor in fields, factories and elsewhere.
FROM THIS EPISODE
After years of drought, Northern California is threatened by too much water. Specifically, damaged spillways for the Oroville Dam could unleash a 30-foot wall of water, and more than 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the flood plains of the Feather River. Chris Megerian is covering the breaking news on the scene for the Los Angeles Times.
Guests:
Chris Megerian, Los Angeles Times (@ChrisMegerian)
There's "fear and panic" among America's 11 million undocumented immigrants among reports of hundreds of recent raids and round-ups by federal agents. While such actions are being called "routine" by immigration officials, President Trump is claiming the credit. And so many people are expected to be detained that new privately run facilities may be constructed to house them. Supporters of undocumented workers who've been in the country for decades call it "terrorism." Trump's backers call it "shock and awe." Meantime, leaders of agriculture and other vital industries warn of a labor shortage if deportations don't prioritize real criminals and leave workers alone.
Guests:
Fernanda Santos, New York Times (@fernandaNYT)
Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (@ThomasASaenz)
Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)
Paul Wenger, California Farm Bureau Federation (@CAFarmBureau)
More:
TtP on the deportation of Guadalupe García de Rayos
Santos on deportation of García de Rayos
MALDEF on recent ICE enforcement activity
What's worse, fake news or laws to criminalize fake news?
The front-runner in France's presidential campaign warned today that Russian media are threatening democracy by distributing "fake news." There are similar concerns in the Netherlands and Germany. In some countries, there've been proposals for sanctions — and even prison terms — for distributing false information. Flemming Rose is a Danish journalist and senior fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute. He's reminded of George Orwell's dystopian novel, 1984.
Guests:
Flemming Rose, Cato Institute
Flemming Rose