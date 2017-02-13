Trump, immigration orders and the fear of mass deportation

There's "fear and panic" among America's 11 million undocumented immigrants among reports of hundreds of recent raids and round-ups by federal agents. While such actions are being called "routine" by immigration officials, President Trump is claiming the credit. And so many people are expected to be detained that new privately run facilities may be constructed to house them. Supporters of undocumented workers who've been in the country for decades call it "terrorism." Trump's backers call it "shock and awe." Meantime, leaders of agriculture and other vital industries warn of a labor shortage if deportations don't prioritize real criminals and leave workers alone.

Guests:

Fernanda Santos, New York Times (@fernandaNYT)

Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (@ThomasASaenz)

Mickey Kaus, political commentator and author (@kausmickey)

Paul Wenger, California Farm Bureau Federation (@CAFarmBureau)

