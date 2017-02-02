ON AIR
Trump makes good on shaking things up

President Trump is using the power of the White House the same way he did business: as a free-wheeling entrepreneur undeterred by the protocols or traditions of government as usual. We look at the consequences after just two weeks of his administration. 

Feb 02, 2017

Photo: President Donald Trump and his Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross (L) meet with representatives of Harley-Davidson at the White House in Washington, February 2, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Sáša Woodruff
Jenny Hamel

Trump's contentious phone call with longtime ally, Australia 6 MIN, 32 SEC

Last Saturday Donald Trump spoke by phone with five national leaders, including Vladimir Putin. But he told Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, "This was the worst call by far," and he cut short the conversation. Today, after news leaked about the testy exchange between two historically close allies, Turnbull said, It's better that these conversations are conducted candidly, frankly, privately. Australians know me very well. I stand up for Australia in every forum -- public or private.

Greg Miller, national security correspondent for the Washington Post, has more on the call and a little known special refugee arrangement between the US Australia.

Guests:
Greg Miller, Washington Post (@gregpmiller)

Senator McCain on the US-Australia alliance

President Trump and the 'business' of government 34 MIN, 43 SEC

Donald Trump may be in the White House because he promised to "shake up Washington."  But did that mean capsizing basic institutions? In just two weeks, he's consolidated decision making, ignored avenues of communication and flouted traditional protocols.  He's run roughshod not just over professional civil servants but secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security he's just appointed. Some conservative veterans of the George W. Bush Administration are even predicting impeachment before he can finish his term.  We compare Trump's uninhibited use of executive power to what's happened in other countries where "checks and balances" were not as strong as expected. 

Guests:
Ryan Lizza, New Yorker magazine / Georgetown University (@RyanLizza)
Eliot Cohen, Johns Hopkins University (@EliotACohen)
Matt Margolis, blogger and author (@mattmargolis)
Daron Acemoğlu, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (@DrDaronAcemoglu)

Lizza on White House telling State Department dissenters to 'quit'
Cohen on Trump's first week, American resilience
Acemoğlu on American civil society as the last defense against Trump

Why Nations Fail

Daron Acemoglu

No imam at the National Prayer Breakfast podium 8 MIN, 48 SEC

At the National Prayer Breakfast today in Washington, President Trump talked about Arnold Schwarzenegger's rating as Trump's replacement on The Apprentice. He told the audience, "Don't worry" about what he called "tough phone calls" with international leaders, and he defended his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries as protecting a guaranteed Constitutional right. The President called the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom as a "right under threat," but assured the audience that although "the world is in trouble, we're going to straighten it out."

Jihad Turk is President of the Bayan Claremont Islamic Graduate School in Southern California. He's also on the Muslim Leaders Forum.

Guests:
Jihad Turk, Bayan Claremont Islamic Graduate School (@jihad_turk)

