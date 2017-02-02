Trump makes good on shaking things up

Last Saturday Donald Trump spoke by phone with five national leaders, including Vladimir Putin. But he told Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, "This was the worst call by far," and he cut short the conversation. Today, after news leaked about the testy exchange between two historically close allies, Turnbull said, It's better that these conversations are conducted candidly, frankly, privately. Australians know me very well. I stand up for Australia in every forum -- public or private.

Greg Miller, national security correspondent for the Washington Post, has more on the call and a little known special refugee arrangement between the US Australia.

