Photo: President Donald Trump speaks beside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the start of the NATO summit, May 25, 2017.
Trump plays scolder-in-chief with NATO allies
At the opening of NATO’s dramatic new headquarters in Brussels today, President Trump acknowledged that Article 5 — promising that “an attack on one nation is an attack on all” -- has only been invoked one time: in the aftermath of September 11. But the President failed to provide what 27 other Alliance members have been waiting for: a re-commitment by America’s new leader to Article 5. Instead, they got a scolding.
In deference to President Trump, NATO leaders agreed not to focus on Russia during this week's summit. At today's opening session, they hoped he'd endorse the Alliance's Article 5 -- the principal that "an attack on one member nation is an attack on all.” Instead, he lectured about defense spending and "fairness" to the United States, even though the only time NATO's ever invoked Article 5 was after September 11. What are the consequences for Europe's trust in America as the leader of the free world since World War II?
Despite enormous influence, the Harvard Business School admits it has strategic problems. It concedes, for example, that it “may perpetuate inequality.” That's only one of the accusations in the new book, The Golden Passport: Harvard Business School, the Limits of Capitalism, and the Moral Failure of the MBA Elite. The author is Duff McDonald.
