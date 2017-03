Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates -- a holdover from the Obama Administration -- was prevented from testifying when House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes cancelled a public hearing scheduled for today. But President Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, denied a Washington Post report that the White House was trying to keep her quiet.

Meanwhile, Nunes has refused Democrats' call for him to recuse himself from the investigation. Cybersecurity reporter Eric Geller is following developments for Politico.

Guests:

Eric Geller, Politico Pro (@ericgeller)