Trump, the GOP and the rule of law

President Trump says he might appoint a new FBI Director before his first overseas trip starts on Friday. Potential nominees were interviewed over the weekend — including at least two Republicans serving in the House and the Senate. But the President's own explanation of why he fired James Comey has been called "obstruction of justice." Some conservatives are outraged at the Republicans who dominate Congress, but aren't exercising the separation of powers by considering impeachment. Trump might stem the controversy by his choice of a new FBI leader — but Democrats still want an independent investigation of Russia's campaign hacking.

Guests:

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)

Adam Blickstein, specialist in political and policy communications (@AdamBlickstein)

Charles C.W. Cooke, National Review (@charlescwcooke)

Jed Shugerman, Fordham University (@jedshug)

Salena Zito, New York Post / Washington Examiner / CNN (@salenazito)

