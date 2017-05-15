ON AIR
Trump, the GOP and the rule of law

Conservatives — and some Republicans — are criticizing the President for "the mess he made" in firing FBI Director James Comey. We hear about a potential successor, the possibility of "obstruction of justice" and the constitutional separation of powers.

May 15, 2017

Photo by jacksprat85

Katie Cooper
Sáša Woodruff
Luke Vander Ploeg

SCOTUS rejects hearing strict North Carolina voter ID law 6 MIN, 4 SEC

Voting rights advocates enjoyed a big victory at the Supreme Court today… at least for the moment. The Court declined to take up the ruling of a lower court that North Carolina's voter ID law is unconstitutional. David Graham, a staff writer at the Atlantic based in North Carolina, says the denial leaves states waiting to see what the Supreme Court will and won't allow.

David Graham, Atlantic magazine (@GrahamDavidA)

What's next for the FBI… and the GOP? 34 MIN, 33 SEC

President Trump says he might appoint a new FBI Director before his first overseas trip starts on Friday. Potential nominees were interviewed over the weekend — including at least two Republicans serving in the House and the Senate. But the President's own explanation of why he fired James Comey has been called "obstruction of justice." Some conservatives are outraged at the Republicans who dominate Congress, but aren't exercising the separation of powers by considering impeachment. Trump might stem the controversy by his choice of a new FBI leader — but Democrats still want an independent investigation of Russia's campaign hacking.

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Adam Blickstein, specialist in political and policy communications (@AdamBlickstein)
Charles C.W. Cooke, National Review (@charlescwcooke)
Jed Shugerman, Fordham University (@jedshug)
Salena Zito, New York Post / Washington Examiner / CNN (@salenazito)

Rubin on the next FBI director
Shugerman on whether Trump admited to felony obstruction of justice on NBC?

The People's Courts

Jed Handelsman Shugerman

The ransomware outbreak continues 8 MIN, 50 SEC

The so-called “ransomware outbreak” continues.

Starting last Friday, Windows computers subject to the latest "ransomware outbreak" displayed an ominous message. It said, "Your important files are encrypted... nobody can recover [them] without our decryption service… and you need to pay." Timothy B. Lee, who writes for Vox, says particularly vulnerable are older institutions running older versions of Windows as well as smaller organizations that don’t have the IT capabilities to keep their software updated.

Timothy Lee, Vox (@binarybits)

