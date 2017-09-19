ON AIR
Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea

President Trump played Good-Cop Bad-Cop today in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. He told world leaders the US is ready to "destroy" North Korea — while saying that nations should work together… each in its own self-interest. 

Sep 19, 2017

Trump campaign chair was wiretapped before, after the election 6 MIN, 29 SEC


Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign chair and convention
manager Paul Manafort appears at a press conference at the
Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 19, 2016.
Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters

There's a new development in the investigation of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. CNN reports that former campaign chair Paul Manafort was wiretapped by the FBI under secret court orders before and after the election. Evan Perez, an investigative reporter for CNN, says it's likely that Trump may have been captured on some of the wiretaps.

Guests:
Evan Pérez, CNN (@evanperez)

More:
NYT on Mueller's aggressive use of warrants, subpoenas for the Russia investigation

'America first' on the world stage 32 MIN

As other world leaders took their turns today, President Trump made his first address to the UN General Assembly. He threatened what he called, "small regimes than violate UN principles. Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea, calling Kim Jung Un "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission." He told an audience of world leaders that Iran is a "murderous regime," and that the nuclear deal is "an embarrassment" to the United States. While saying that some countries around the world are "going to hell," he also called for "standing together" — with the US and every other nation putting its own interests first. All this with cutbacks curtailing State Department diplomacy. Is the Trump Administration giving up leadership of the Western World?

Guests:
Somini Sengupta, New York Times (@SominiSengupta)
Brett Schaefer, Heritage Foundation (@Heritage)
Nicholas Burns, Harvard Kennedy School of Government (@RNicholasBurns)
John Park, Harvard University (@drjohnspark)

More:
Sengupta on Trump's vow to 'totally destroy' North Korea if it threatens US
Schaefer on overdue overhaul of America's foreign assistance programs
Park on effectiveness and unintended consequences of sanctions against North Korea

Republicans' final stand on Obamacare repeal 11 MIN, 7 SEC

It looks like a familiar scenario is repeating itself in the US Senate, with Republicans taking one more shot at Obamacare. But the latest bill, by Senators Lindsay Graham and Bill Cassidy, is not the same as the one defeated when John McCain dramatically turned his thumb down in the early hours one recent morning.  

Republican Lindsey Graham proposes funding Medicaid with block grants to the states, legislation that liberal Democrat Elizabeth Warren calls, "just another version of the same old cruel, heartless, shameless plan that the Republicans have spent the last eight months trying to jam down the throats of the American people." Dylan Scott, who covers healthcare for Vox, says Republicans are staring at a September 30 deadline, after which repeal will be very difficult.

Guests:
Dylan Scott, Vox (@dylanlscott)

Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz

