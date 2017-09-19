Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea



Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign chair and convention

manager Paul Manafort appears at a press conference at the

Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 19, 2016.

Photo by Carlo Allegri/Reuters

There's a new development in the investigation of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. CNN reports that former campaign chair Paul Manafort was wiretapped by the FBI under secret court orders before and after the election. Evan Perez, an investigative reporter for CNN, says it's likely that Trump may have been captured on some of the wiretaps.

Guests:

Evan Pérez, CNN (@evanperez)

More:

NYT on Mueller's aggressive use of warrants, subpoenas for the Russia investigation

