As President Trump prepares to visit the Middle East, his credibility as a foreign policy partner may have been compromised. But at this morning's press briefing, National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster said it's not the President's remarks to Russian officials that have damaging consequence, but leaks to the press. "I think national security is at risk by this leak and leaks like it. There have been a number of instances where this occurred." But the Washington Post and others are sticking by unnamed sources who claim the President's disclosure of closely held secrets created security problems. The President has tweeted that he has the "absolute right" to say what he wants about classified information. Meantime, he hosted the President of Turkey today, has a deadline involving the Iran nuclear deal tomorrow… and he's leaving Friday for the Middle East.

Guests:

Nada Bakos, Foreign Policy Research Institute (@nadabakos)

Mohamad Bazzi, New York University (@BazziNYU)

Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center (@wrightr)

Negar Mortazavi, Iranian journalist (@NegarMortazavi)

More:

