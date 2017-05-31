Trump's new look at civil rights and global warming
President Trump is reportedly ready to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. We look at the possible consequences. On the second half of the program, we hear about cuts in Obama-Era civil rights programs called for by the Trump Administration's first budget plan.
FROM THIS EPISODE
At least 90 people were killed and 400 wounded today -- including 11 Americans -- in Kabul, Afghanistan. A very powerful bomb exploded near foreign embassies in the midst of rush-hour traffic. Josh Smith, who is there for the Reuters news service, says the blast may be the deadliest in Kabul history.
Guests:
Josh Smith, Reuters (@joshjonsmith)
Syria and Nicaragua are the only nations that have refused to be part of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. The only other holdout — Uzbekistan -- got on board last month. But just last month, President Trump called it too costly for America. "It's estimated that full compliance with the agreement could ultimate shrink America's GDP by $2.5 trillion over a ten-year period that means factories and plants closing – here we go again. Not with me folks!" Trump has reportedly decided to make good on that promise, after completing a round of meetings with his divided cabinet. We hear what that could mean for international relations, America's leadership role in the world — and the effort to put the brakes on climate change. What's in store for America's economy and the creation of jobs?
Photo: The Eiffel tower is illuminated in green with the words "Paris Agreement is Done," to celebrate the Paris UN COP21 Climate Change agreement in Paris, France, November 4, 2016. (Jacky Naegelen/Reuters)
Guests:
Alex Guillén, Politico (@alexcguillen)
Andrew Light, World Resources Institute / George Mason University (@andrwlight)
More:
CA Governor Brown, 11 US Governors call on Trump to keep US in Paris Climate Agreement
Politico on Trump's Paris climate decision
Light on business, security, diplomatic leaders urging Trump to stay in Paris Agreement
Civil rights aren't just the province of the Department of Justice. Other parts of the government have offices to deal with related issues, too. The Washington Post is reporting that the Trump Administration wants to reduce anti-discrimination programs in several departments: Labor, Education and the EPA. Opponents call it part of a war on civil rights. Supporters say it's cost cutting in the name of efficiency on the way toward what they call "colorblind government."
Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post (@eilperin)
Vanita Gupta, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (@vanitaguptaCR)
Roger Clegg, Center for Equal Opportunity (@CEOUSA)
More:
Eilperin on Trump administration plans to minimize civil rights efforts in agencies
Leadership Conference opposition to elimination of Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs
Clegg's response to Washington Post article