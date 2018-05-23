ON AIR
Trump’s war on the FBI

Donald Trump claims rogue FBI agents are part of a Deep State he accuses of “spying” on his presidential campaign. A former agent tells Warren the “the FBI doesn’t spy… it catches spies.” Shades of Watergate? Richard Nixon’s former White House lawyer, John Dean, says, “no way.”

May 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, new rules were designed to keep the FBI out of politics. But President Trump says it’s happened again. He claims agents were improperly used by the Obama Administration to build a phony case of collusion between his aides and Russia. Democrats say he’s sullied the agency’s reputation to divert attention from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Warren moderates a lively debate about the FBI, politics and the rule of law.

Guests:
Asha Rangappa, Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, @AshaRangappa_
Francis "Frank" Buckley, George Mason University, @fbuckley
John Dean, Counsel to then-President Richard Nixon, @JohnWDean

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

