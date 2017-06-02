Venezuela spirals into economic and political chaos
Venezuela, a country whose potential for prosperity is unmatched, finds itself on the verge of civil war. What sustains the repressive government? With time running out, guest host León Krauze looks at what the international community can do to pull the country from the edge of collapse.
Photo: A demonstrator holds up a banner that reads "Studying with hunger doesn't work" during a protest called by university students against Venezuela's government in Caracas. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
After President Trump's controversial decision yesterday to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt took the podium today at the White House briefing room. He called the President's decision "courageous" and was combative with the press. When one reporter said researchers claim Trump misunderstands studies on rising temperatures, Pruitt responded, "The environmental left was very critical of Paris. In fact, James Hansen is an individual who said it was a fake and a fraud, and the head of the Sierra Club said the same thing."
Michael Biesecker, energy and environment reporter for the Associated Press, has more on the response to President Trump's decision.
Venezuela sits atop the world's largest oil reserves but you wouldn't know it if you visited the country today. The country today seems on the verge of civil war. President Nicolas Maduro's repressive government has turned Venezuela into a kleptocracy, with people facing violence, organized crime and food shortages. This has led to mass demonstrations. A thousand people have been injured and eighty have died in the protests on the country's streets over the last two months. The descent into potential chaos has become an increasingly complex challenge for the international community. We take an in-depth look at the Venezuelan crisis.
Russian spies in Washington, an unpredictable and controversial President sitting in the White House and a dystopian version of America, isolated from the world. Is this fact... or fiction? We talk about television in the age of Trump.
Screen shot from a video by Huy Parkinson
There once was a time when television offered us a fictional, over-the-top president capable of surprising schemes, surrounded by a dangerous team of loyalists whose sole ambition was the pursuit of power. But now, reality seems to have overtaken fiction. This presents an interesting challenge for writers and producers. How can scripted television compete with the un-scripted presidency. Matt Zoller Seitz, television critic for New York Magazine and Vulture, considers TV in the age of covfefe.