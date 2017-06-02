Venezuela spirals into economic and political chaos

After President Trump's controversial decision yesterday to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt took the podium today at the White House briefing room. He called the President's decision "courageous" and was combative with the press. When one reporter said researchers claim Trump misunderstands studies on rising temperatures, Pruitt responded, "The environmental left was very critical of Paris. In fact, James Hansen is an individual who said it was a fake and a fraud, and the head of the Sierra Club said the same thing."

Michael Biesecker, energy and environment reporter for the Associated Press, has more on the response to President Trump's decision.

Guests:

Michael Biesecker, Associated Press (@mbieseck)