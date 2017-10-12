Weinstein: sex, power and changing our culture of acceptance

President Donald Trump signed an order today that unwinds some of Obamacare's rules on insurance companies. It's a step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, which has been repeatedly foiled by senators in his own party, including Rand Paul of Kentucky -- who was at the President's side today.

Jonathan Cohn, a senior national correspondent covering healthcare for the Huffington Post, says the move is a way to change the rules of the road for health insurance companies and to undermine the system at hand.