Photo: Louisette Geiss (R) sits with lawyer Gloria Allred as she speaks at a news conference to allege that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, in Los Angeles, California, October 10, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Weinstein: sex, power and changing our culture of acceptance
The list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of everything from workplace harassment to rape keeps growing. Guest host Jamil Smith explores why Hollywood's "open secret" has spilled into public now. Is it about sex or power?
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Donald Trump signed an order today that unwinds some of Obamacare's rules on insurance companies. It's a step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, which has been repeatedly foiled by senators in his own party, including Rand Paul of Kentucky -- who was at the President's side today.
Jonathan Cohn, a senior national correspondent covering healthcare for the Huffington Post, says the move is a way to change the rules of the road for health insurance companies and to undermine the system at hand.
Jonathan Cohn
Kate Beckinsale has joined the growing list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of everything from workplace harassment to rape. The veteran Hollywood actor posted on Instagram that the movie mogul propositioned her in a hotel room when she was just 17 years old. The accounts of more than a dozen women in the New York Times and the New Yorker have sent Hollywood reeling and inspired women to demand that men be held accountable for their behavior. But why now? Are we redefining our long standing acceptances as to what is and what is not, consensual sex -- from college campuses to the boardroom?
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
Lizz Winstead, Lady Parts Justice (@lizzwinstead)
Vanessa Grigoriadis, journalist and author (@vanessagrigor)
Laura Kipnis, Northwestern University (@laurakipnis)
More:
Belloni on Jeffrey Katzenberg’s email to Weinstein, 'you've done terrible things'
Grigoriadis' 'Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus'
Kipnis' 'Unwanted Advances; Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus'
Smith's NY Times op-ed: DeVos should want to educate men about rape
People carry the body of Muhammad Mansour recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Eight family members, including five children, were killed, relatives said.
Photo by Khaled Abdullah/Reuters
Nearly 20 million people have no access to clean drinking water and hundreds of thousands are stricken with cholera. The small country of Yemen is undergoing a deep humanitarian crisis due to a civil war that barely makes the headlines. And the military assault, led by US ally Saudi Arabia, may also open the door to radicalization in this Mid-East nation. Mohamad Bazzi of New York University, looks at a new bipartisan call for the US to stop backing the Saudi-led strikes.
Guests:
Mohamad Bazzi, New York University (@BazziNYU)
CREDITS
Host:
Jamil Smith
Producers:
Andrea Brody
Evan George
Devan Schwartz
More From To the Point
A fragile state of (foreign) affairs A minor political player before last year's upset election is now a high-paid lobbyist with access to heads of state. That's just one example of how the State Department's being hollowed out while Secretary Rex Tillerson and President Trump are reportedly at odds both publicly and personally.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What’s one problem you want Santa Barbara’s next mayor to solve? In one month, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will choose the city’s next mayor. The mayor runs council meetings, votes alongside the council on major decisions and has… Read More
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More