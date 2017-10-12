ON AIR
Weinstein: sex, power and changing our culture of acceptance

The list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of everything from workplace harassment to rape keeps growing. Guest host Jamil Smith explores why Hollywood's "open secret" has spilled into public now. Is it about sex or power? 

Oct 12, 2017

Photo: Louisette Geiss (R) sits with lawyer Gloria Allred as she speaks at a news conference to allege that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, in Los Angeles, California, October 10, 2017. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Trump moves to unwind some Obamacare rules 6 MIN, 5 SEC

President Donald Trump signed an order today that unwinds some of Obamacare's rules on insurance companies. It's a step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act, which has been repeatedly foiled by senators in his own party, including Rand Paul of Kentucky -- who was at the President's side today.

Jonathan Cohn, a senior national correspondent covering healthcare for the Huffington Post, says the move is a way to change the rules of the road for health insurance companies and to undermine the system at hand.

Sick

Jonathan Cohn

Rape, Lies, Audiotape: Is the Weinstein scandal about sex or power? 33 MIN, 40 SEC

Kate Beckinsale has joined the growing list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of everything from workplace harassment to rape. The veteran Hollywood actor posted on Instagram that the movie mogul propositioned her in a hotel room when she was just 17 years old. The accounts of more than a dozen women in the New York Times and the New Yorker have sent Hollywood reeling and inspired women to demand that men be held accountable for their behavior. But why now? Are we redefining our long standing acceptances as to what is and what is not, consensual sex -- from college campuses to the boardroom?

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
Lizz Winstead, Lady Parts Justice (@lizzwinstead)
Vanessa Grigoriadis, journalist and author (@vanessagrigor)
Laura Kipnis, Northwestern University (@laurakipnis)

More:
Belloni on Jeffrey Katzenberg’s email to Weinstein, 'you've done terrible things'
Grigoriadis' 'Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus'
Kipnis' 'Unwanted Advances; Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus'
Smith's NY Times op-ed: DeVos should want to educate men about rape

Congress calls for end to US support for Saudi-led war in Yemen 9 MIN, 11 SEC


People carry the body of Muhammad Mansour recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. Eight family members, including five children, were killed, relatives said.
Photo by Khaled Abdullah/Reuters

Nearly 20 million people have no access to clean drinking water and hundreds of thousands are stricken with cholera. The small country of Yemen is undergoing a deep humanitarian crisis due to a civil war that barely makes the headlines. And the military assault, led by US ally Saudi Arabia, may also open the door to radicalization in this Mid-East nation. Mohamad Bazzi of New York University, looks at a new bipartisan call for the US to stop backing the Saudi-led strikes.

Guests:
Mohamad Bazzi, New York University (@BazziNYU)

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Andrea Brody
Evan George
Devan Schwartz

