Welcome back, Wall Street

President Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a White House news conference today before holding a private meeting. Asked if he supports the "two-state solution" as past presidents have, Trump broke with decades of American policy. "So I'm looking at two state and one state and I like the one that both parties like" I can live with either one... But honestly, if Bibi and the Palestinians of Israel and the Palestinians are happy I'm happy with the one they like the best."

Asked the same question, Prime Minister Netanyahu avoided the phrase "two-state solution" and talked of a "regional approach" to resolving issues between Israel and the Palestinians. Ron Kampeas, Washington Bureau Chief for the JTA, a wire service that covers Jewish affairs, has more on what is a very big reversal.

Ron Kampeas, Jewish Telegraphic Agency (@kampeas)