Welcome back, Wall Street

Donald Trump promised to "drain the swamp" in Washington, but critics say he's filling it with Wall Street bankers they blame for the financial crisis of 2008. Do his working-class supporters really care?
President Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a White House news conference today before holding a private meeting. Asked if he supports the "two-state solution" as past presidents have, Trump broke with decades of American policy. "So I'm looking at two state and one state and I like the one that both parties like" I can live with either one... But honestly, if Bibi and the Palestinians of Israel and the Palestinians are happy I'm happy with the one they like the best."
Asked the same question, Prime Minister Netanyahu avoided the phrase "two-state solution" and talked of a "regional approach" to resolving issues between Israel and the Palestinians. Ron Kampeas, Washington Bureau Chief for the JTA, a wire service that covers Jewish affairs, has more on what is a very big reversal.
Ron Kampeas, Jewish Telegraphic Agency (@kampeas)
After financial disaster in 2008, President Obama distanced himself from "fat-cat bankers." Candidate Donald Trump roasted Hillary Clinton's ties to Wall Street. But as President, he's recruited a Who's Who of alumni from hedge funds, J.P Morgan Chase -- and especially Goldman Sachs -- as economic advisors. He says he'll relieve the financial industry of "burdensome" regulations. But critics are asking: what about all those promises to working people? Politicians and pundits may be demanding answers, but we hear that Trump supporters don't care about his advisors -- if he can "Make America Great Again."
William D. Cohan, business writer and former Wall Street investment banker (@williamcohan)
Chuck Collins, Institute for Policy Studies (@chuck99to1)
Stephen Moore, Heritage Foundation (@StephenMoore)
Christopher Borick, Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion (@muhlenberg)
Last night, it was reported that Trump aides were in constant contact with senior Russian officials during last year's campaign. That's what anonymous intelligence officials are telling reporters. Yesterday, President Trump reportedly fired Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor because of "an erosion of trust." At his news conference today, the President blamed the media. "People are trying to cover up for the devastating loss by the Democrats under Hillary Clinton. I think it's very, very unfair how General Flynn was treated and by the documents and papers that are being illegally leaked – and I stress illegally leaked – it's very, very unfair."
Daniel Benjamin was coordinator of counter-terrorism during President Obama's firs term. He's now director of the Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College. Benjamin says we should stop focusing on Flynn's resignation, and focus on the mystery of Trump’s Russia ties.
Daniel Benjamin, Dartmouth College (@dartmouthdickey)