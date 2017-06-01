Photo: At the NATO summit, President Trump pushes past Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic Montenegro, May 25, 2017. (President Trump)
What happens when America retreats from the world?
Is President Trump taking his "America First" agenda to extremes, withdrawing the country from the international stage on trade and climate change, distancing America from its traditional allies across the Atlantic and even threatening to physically isolate the country through the building of a wall along its southern border? León Krauze guest hosts.
In a reversal, Russian president Vladimir Putin conceded today in Moscow that Russian hackers might have meddled in the American election. Putin did not, however, admit any government involvement, referring instead to what he called "patriotically minded," private Russian hackers. "They are like artists," Putin said. David Filipov, Moscow bureau chief for the Washington Post, says Putin is positing himself as the reasonable minded counter to President Trump.
David Filipov, Washington Post (@davidfilipov)
During the Obama administration, numerous Republicans criticized Obama for "leading from behind." But as President, Donald Trump has made withdrawing the country from international commitments his calling card. Observers of the Trump White House notice two opposing groups of advisors surrounding the President. Globalists promote conservative values while advocating for America's continued presence and influence on world affairs while nationalists appear to encourage the President to withdraw the country from the global stage on a series of issues, from trade to global warming, following Trump's "America first" campaign pledge. Is this dangerous isolationism, a domestic political play or a sensible path forward? What will the global stage look like with a diminished United States? Who will fill the void: Europe, China…or Russia?
Shortly after our discussion, President Trump made an announcement from the White House Rose Garden, officially withdrawing United States from the Paris climate agreement.
Jeremy Cliffe, The Economist (@JeremyCliffe)
Jeet Heer, New Republic (@HeerJeet)
David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)
Andrew Steer, World Resources Institute (@AndrewSteerWRI)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraces a member of
The Remembrance Project at a campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada October 5, 2016
Photo by David Becker/Reuters
Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda played a central role in his presidential campaign. He often relied on family members of people killed by undocumented immigrants, who spoke on his behalf at rallies and the Republican Convention itself. Now, those families say they feel abused and exploited and are speaking out against Trump. Kenneth Vogel, chief investigative reporter at Politico, has taken a close look at the story.
Kenneth Vogel, Politico.com (@kenvogel)
