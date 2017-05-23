Photo: US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after a joint press conference
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Katie Cooper
Evan George
What is Trump's plan for Middle East peace?
On his first foreign tour, President Trump has promised "peace" between Israel and the Palestinians. Are there any details for re-starting talks that have been stalled for the past three years?
Photo: US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after a joint press conference
Producers:
Yael Even Or
Katie Cooper
Evan George
Last night's suicide bombing at a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande killed at least 22 people and hospitalized 59 more in Manchester, England. Condolences are pouring in from all over the world. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters, "The man suspected of carrying out last night's atrocities is 22-yr old Salman Abedi…. Our priority is to continue to establish if he was acting alone or as part of a wider network." ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. Rukmini Callimachi reports on terrorism for the New York Times, focusing on ISIS and al-Qaeda.
Guests:
Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times (@rcallimachi)
President Trump is talking "peace" between Israelis and Palestinians — without any detailed plan to confront the all-important "core issues" between them.
Today, he met with Mahmoud Abbas -- but Palestinians are divided between his Fatah faction and Hamas, located in Gaza. Mr. Trump then followed up with a speech that failed to mention the "two-state solution" -- which divides Israelis. As he moves on to Rome, we update the President's first try at international diplomacy in one of the world's most complex and confusing regions.
Guests:
Luke Baker, Reuters (@LukeReuters)
Amir Tibon, Haaretz (@amirtibon)
Shibley Telhami, University of Maryland (@ShibleyTelhami)
Laura Rozen, Al-Monitor (@lrozen)
Yesterday, the Washington Post reported that President Trump asked two top intelligence officials to help him push back against the FBI’s investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia. Today, in a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Chairman John McCain read the story and asked Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats — one of the two officials named – about its accuracy. Citing national security, Coats declined to characterize his conversation with the President.
On the other side of Capitol Hill, former CIA Chief John Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee the FBI investigation was "well founded" and that Russia’s interference in the election was "brazen." Adam Entous is the Washington Post reporter who broke the story yesterday.
Guests:
Adam Entous, Washington Post (@adamentous)