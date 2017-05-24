White House budget proposal slashes and burns

The White House budget request is called A New Foundation for American Greatness, in tune with the best-known slogan of the Trump campaign. Massive cuts in safety-net programs, from Medicaid to food stamps, are supposed to get people off the dole and into the workforce. Where are the jobs? Massive tax cuts for the wealthy are expected to trickle down and be offset by growth in the economy. It's a formula that hasn't worked before, and the Budget Director admits that $2 trillion in revenue has been double counted.

Guests:

Damian Paletta, Washington Post (@damianpaletta)

Peter Morici, University of Maryland (@pmorici1)

Seth Hanlon, Center for American Progress (@SethHanlon)

Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)

More:

Paletta on Trump's budget proposal that slashes spending by $3.6 trillion over 10 years

Paletta on some Republicans balking at Trump's plan for steep budget cuts

Morici on Trump's bold plan to invigorate the economy, banish pessimism and debt

Hanlon on Trump's small-business tax cut, a cut for Trump and fellow millionaires

Reynolds on Trump's budget request putting Congress on a rocky path

