President Trump has effectively fired his National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who tendered his resignation last night. Today, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters, "We got to a point not based on a legal issue but based on a trust issue -- where the level of trust between the President and General Flynn had eroded where he felt he had to make a change."

Several Republican Senators have called for investigation. Democrat Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, agrees.

Guests:

Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA) (@RepAdamSchiff)