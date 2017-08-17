Photo: White supremacists stand behind their shields at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
White supremacy on campuses: Moral crisis for higher education?
Last weekend's deadly violence at the University of Virginia is a wake-up-call for leaders of higher education. It's another example of how the so-called alt-right is recruiting on campuses—utilizing protections for free speech. We hear about possible responses to a challenging strategy.
Police in Barcelona say at least 13 people have died and the Associated Press reports 80 more were injured today after a speeding van plowed into crowds on Las Ramblas — a tourist avenue reportedly packed with visitors at the height of the season. Two men have reportedly been arrested including a 28-year-old Moroccan immigrant who rented the van. Sebastian Rotella is a senior reporter for ProPublica, who has family in Barcelona.
Sebastian Rotella, ProPublica (@ProPublica)
In today's string of morning Tweets, President Trump repeated his equation of the nation's founders with Confederate leaders. He said again that Washington and Jefferson were slave owners, and he mourned the loss of what he called "beautiful statues and monuments" to Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee. Is that good politics? Philip Bump of the Washington Post has looked at recent polls.
Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)
Last weekend's deadly violence at the University of Virginia is considered a "victory" by strategists for the so-called alt-right. It was no accident that the "Unite the Right" rally was staged on a university campus by white nationalists trying to grow their movement. From the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to UC Berkeley, they're looking for young leaders disillusioned and angry about politics and economics. Colleges and universities are committed to free speech -- whatever the message. So, it's hard to keep speakers off campus — even if there's potential for violence. We look at the strategy of white supremacists and the muted response from leaders of higher education.
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)
Chad Wellmon, University of Virginia (@cwellmon)
Ana Mari Cauce, University of Washington (@amcauce)
Charles H.F. Davis, III, University of Southern California (@hfdavis)
Sepulvado on leader of Charlottesville protests used Berkeley as a test run
Sepulvado on whether police allow safe spaces for white nationalist violence
Wellmon says don't look to universities for moral clarity
Cauce's reflections on the tragedy of Charlottesville
An article on this week's New Yorker website has gone viral. The author is Robin Wright, a familiar voice on this program, whose latest book is Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion across the Islamic World.
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center (@wrightr)
Robin Wright
