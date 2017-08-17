ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TO
THE
POINT

TO<br>THE<br>POINTTO<br>THE<br>POINT

White supremacy on campuses: Moral crisis for higher education?

Last weekend's deadly violence at the University of Virginia is a wake-up-call for leaders of higher education. It's another example of how the so-called alt-right is recruiting on campuses—utilizing protections for free speech. We hear about possible responses to a challenging strategy.

NEWS 24

Aug 17, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: White supremacists stand behind their shields at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Terror van mows down a crowd in Barcelona 6 MIN, 31 SEC

Police in Barcelona say at least 13 people have died and the Associated Press reports 80 more were injured today after a speeding van plowed into crowds on Las Ramblas — a tourist avenue reportedly packed with visitors at the height of the season. Two men have reportedly been arrested including a 28-year-old Moroccan immigrant who rented the van.  Sebastian Rotella is a senior reporter for ProPublica, who has family in Barcelona.

Guests:
Sebastian Rotella, ProPublica (@ProPublica)

Trump doubles down on support for Confederate statues 6 MIN, 4 SEC

In today's string of morning Tweets, President Trump repeated his equation of the nation's founders with Confederate leaders. He said again that Washington and Jefferson were slave owners, and he mourned the loss of what he called "beautiful statues and monuments" to Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee. Is that good politics? Philip Bump of the Washington Post has looked at recent polls.

Guests:
Philip Bump, Washington Post (@pbump)

More:
Marist/NPR poll on Trump's response to Charlottesville

Free speech on campus: Racism and public safety 35 MIN, 31 SEC

Last weekend's deadly violence at the University of Virginia is considered a "victory" by strategists for the so-called alt-right. It was no accident that the "Unite the Right" rally was staged on a university campus by white nationalists trying to grow their movement. From the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to UC Berkeley, they're looking for young leaders disillusioned and angry about politics and economics. Colleges and universities are committed to free speech -- whatever the message. So, it's hard to keep speakers off campus — even if there's potential for violence. We look at the strategy of white supremacists and the muted response from leaders of higher education.

Guests:
John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)
Chad Wellmon, University of Virginia (@cwellmon)
Ana Mari Cauce, University of Washington (@amcauce)
Charles H.F. Davis, III, University of Southern California (@hfdavis)

More:
Sepulvado on leader of Charlottesville protests used Berkeley as a test run
Sepulvado on whether police allow safe spaces for white nationalist violence
Wellmon says don't look to universities for moral clarity
Cauce's reflections on the tragedy of Charlottesville

Is America headed for a new kind of civil war? 7 MIN, 43 SEC

An article on this week's New Yorker website has gone viral. The author is Robin Wright, a familiar voice on this program, whose latest book is Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion across the Islamic World.

Guests:
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center (@wrightr)

Rock the Casbah

Robin Wright

CREDITS

Producers:
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Gideon Brower

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be
For The Curious Blog

Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be “Hamilton” opens tonight at The Pantages in Hollywood, however in an unusual move, only a few large media outlets will be able to attend and review the play. That is… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale
For The Curious Blog

Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend, Alie, spent the night in the capital,… Read More

Aug 16, 2017

Get ready for the Great American Eclipse
For The Curious Blog

Get ready for the Great American Eclipse Get your solar glasses ready. A week from today, many Americans will have the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse. California is not in the path of totality – meaning the… Read More

Aug 14, 2017

Events

View All Events

New Episodes

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE