White supremacy on campuses: Moral crisis for higher education?

Last weekend's deadly violence at the University of Virginia is considered a "victory" by strategists for the so-called alt-right. It was no accident that the "Unite the Right" rally was staged on a university campus by white nationalists trying to grow their movement. From the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to UC Berkeley, they're looking for young leaders disillusioned and angry about politics and economics. Colleges and universities are committed to free speech -- whatever the message. So, it's hard to keep speakers off campus — even if there's potential for violence. We look at the strategy of white supremacists and the muted response from leaders of higher education.

Guests:

John Sepulvado, KQED's 'The California Report' (@JohnLGC)

Chad Wellmon, University of Virginia (@cwellmon)

Ana Mari Cauce, University of Washington (@amcauce)

Charles H.F. Davis, III, University of Southern California (@hfdavis)

