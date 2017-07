Today marked another first for the Trump Administration as one of its least known but most controversial members faced reporters in Washington.

Jared Kushner repeated parts of a statement he released to the media just before two hours of questioning behind closed doors by the Senate Intelligence Committee. Ali Watkins, who reports for Politico, has more on Kushner’s statement and the next chapter of this unfolding story.

Guests:

Ali Watkins, Politico (@AliWatkins)