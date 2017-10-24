ON AIR
Will massive tax cuts unite the GOP?

"Tax reform" is a process that's full of political pitfalls. That's one reason it's only tried every few decades. President Trump has promised "the biggest tax cuts ever" — which is — even in times of bipartisan unity -- easier said than done.

Oct 24, 2017

Bob Corker's rebuke of President Trump 6 MIN, 30 SEC

As Republican Senators prepared to lunch with President Trump to talk about tax cuts, Bob Corker of Tennessee told reporters the chief executive is "debasing" the country and that "The president has great difficulty with the truth."

The President responded with no less than five tweets, saying Corker's leaving office next year because "he couldn't get elected dog catcher." Aaron Blake, senior political reporter for the Washington Post, says it sounds like Corker, who is retiring, is making a case for removing Trump from office.

Aaron Blake, Washington Post (@AaronBlake)

Tax Cuts: Who gets the benefits? Who pays the cost? 34 MIN, 11 SEC

Political veterans call the promise of tax reform a "cruel hoax," because it always amounts to just shifting money from one group to another. With President Trump needing something to call a "win," Congress is looking at big tax cuts for the top one percent and little ones for everyone else. That's only if divided Republicans can come to agreement. Today's latest public dispute between the President and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker won't help. Meantime, the GOP vision of renewed prosperity is beginning to sound like a new version of "trickle-down economics."    

Jim Tankersley, New York Times (@jimtankersley)
Rich Lowry, National Review / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@RichLowry)
David Cay Johnston, Daily Beast / Investipedia / DC Report (@DavidCayJ)
Maya MacGuineas, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (@MayaMacGuineas)

Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy on GOP-Trump tax reform framework
Tankersley on Trump making it harder for the GOP to cut taxes
Tankersley on Republicans being set to move quickly to pass a tax bill they've drafted in secret
Johnston on Trump personally profiting from the GOP tax cut proposal
MacGuineas on future generations having to pay for Trump tax cuts

The war within the EPA 9 MIN

As Attorney General of Oklahoma, President Trump's EPA Administration, Scott Pruitt, sued the agency he now runs many times to reduce federal regulations. Now, one top deputy, Nancy Beck, has re-written a rule to track the consequences of a hazardous chemical in drinking water.


Photo by Wayan Vota

Before joining the EPA, Beck was an executive at the American Chemistry Council for five years. Veterans at the agency are worried. That's according to Eric Lipton of the New York Times.

Eric Lipton, National reporter for the New York Times (@EricLiptonNYT)

Warren Olney

Devan Schwartz
Evan George
Gideon Brower

