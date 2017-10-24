Will massive tax cuts unite the GOP?

As Republican Senators prepared to lunch with President Trump to talk about tax cuts, Bob Corker of Tennessee told reporters the chief executive is "debasing" the country and that "The president has great difficulty with the truth."

The President responded with no less than five tweets, saying Corker's leaving office next year because "he couldn't get elected dog catcher." Aaron Blake, senior political reporter for the Washington Post, says it sounds like Corker, who is retiring, is making a case for removing Trump from office.

Guests:

Aaron Blake, Washington Post (@AaronBlake)