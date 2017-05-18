Photo: House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses the Comey memo at a press conference on May 18, 2017.
Will the GOP weather the storm with Trump or jump ship?
Breitbart news claims that the GOP "establishment" has it's knives out" for President Trump, but Republicans in Congress are mostly supportive… at least in public. We look at whether that's likely to last.
Even before he appointed Michael Flynn as his first National Security Advisor, his transition team knew Flynn was being investigated for possibly breaking the law as a paid lobbyist for Turkey. Flynn told them. That's according to Mark Mazzetti, who co-wrote the story for the New York Times.
Mark Mazzetti, New York Times (@MarkMazzettiNYT)
The GOP has been too divided to enact its program, despite majorities on Capitol Hill. How long can it remain united in support of President Trump? Two vulnerable members have already used the "i word" on national TV, although impeachment is unlikely any time soon. A special counsel to investigate Russian ties relieves some of the pressure, even though Trump says it’s part of "The greatest witch hunt…in history." But, as damaging revelations keep coming, is support from his own party beginning to fade away?
Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post (@edatpost)
Rich Galen, Mullings.com (@richgalen)
Ed Kilgore, New York magazine / Democratic Strategist (@ed_kilgore)
Julia Azari, Marquette University (@julia_azari)
The President's promised border wall and the travel ban from some Muslim-majority countries haven't worked out as yet. But some executive orders have produced stunning results. That's according to the ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — which released numbers yesterdays. There have been 41,318 arrests of undocumented immigrants since January. That's 400 people a day — an increase of almost 40% since the same period last year, as we hear from Caitlin Dickerson, who reports on immigration for the New York Times.
Caitlin Dickerson, New York Times (@itscaitlinhd)