Will the GOP weather the storm with Trump or jump ship?

The GOP has been too divided to enact its program, despite majorities on Capitol Hill. How long can it remain united in support of President Trump? Two vulnerable members have already used the "i word" on national TV, although impeachment is unlikely any time soon. A special counsel to investigate Russian ties relieves some of the pressure, even though Trump says it’s part of "The greatest witch hunt…in history." But, as damaging revelations keep coming, is support from his own party beginning to fade away?

Guests:

Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post (@edatpost)

Rich Galen, Mullings.com (@richgalen)

Ed Kilgore, New York magazine / Democratic Strategist (@ed_kilgore)

Julia Azari, Marquette University (@julia_azari)

