Will the NFL find common ground on national anthem protests?

National Football League team owners are meeting today to craft a unified message about political protest. Men and women athletes in other sports are protesting too. We hear how one man's refusal to stand for the flag has demonstrated the inseparable relationship between sports and politics. 

Oct 17, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

US backed militias defeat ISIS in its Syrian capital of Raqqa 6 MIN, 31 SEC

With the backing of American power, Kurdish and Arab forces may have destroyed the city of Raqqa -- in order to save it. They claim that ISIS has been dislodged from what used to be called its "capital city." Liz Sly, who covers Syria, Iraq and Lebanon for the Washington Post, has more on the players and their roles.

Guests:
Liz Sly, Washington Post (@lizsly)

Sports… politics and patriotism 33 MIN, 30 SEC

Colin Kaepernick took a knee instead of saluting the flag. Will he ever play again in the National Football League? Gregg Popovich has called President Trump a "soulless coward." Will he still be coaching in NBA basketball? It's often claimed that "sports are separate from politics," but that's a far cry from reality — especially in this era of hyper-partisanship. Men and women athletes, fans and owners — from sold-out stadiums to high school fields and gymnasiums — are all getting in on the action. Today, team owners with players behind closed doors at NFL headquarters in New York City. Now, the owners are meeting separately by themselves.

Guests:
Ken Belson, New York Times (@el_belson)
Todd Boyd, University of Southern California (@DrToddBoyd)
Lindsay Gibbs, ThinkProgress (@linzsports)
Kevin Quealy, New York Times (@KevinQ)

More:
Belson on Kaepernick, who began anthem kneeling, files complaint against NFL
Gibbs on possible historic implications of Kaepernick's NFL collusion lawsuit
Gibbs on NFL owners seeking compromise with players over protests during anthem
Kevin Quealy on the NFL as one of the most divisive brands in the US

Young, Black, Rich and Famous

Todd Boyd

Lessons from a 'totalitarian mafia state' (Part II) 9 MIN, 41 SEC

Masha Gessen was born in Russia but emigrated with her parents to the United States. She returned to Moscow in the early 1990s when political change was afoot. And since then, she’s become a leading observer -- and critic -- of Russian president Vladamir Putin. So much so that she fled Russia again in 2013. But she says that Putin was able to solidify his power by leveraging a Soviet bureaucracy that was never dismantled. Gessen's latest book is The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia. (Listen to Part I.)

Guests:
Masha Gessen, Russian-American journalist and author (@mashagessen)

The Future Is History

Masha Gessen

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Devan Schwartz
Yael Even Or
Evan George

