Photo: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses the Media, May 24, 2017
Producers:
Evan George
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz
Will the Senate write a healthcare bill in secret?
While Democrats and Republicans argue White House relations with Russia, another question is being decided behind closed doors: who gets help buying health insurance and who doesn't? We hear how the pros and cons are being shrouded in secrecy.
At the G-7 meeting today in Italy heads of state are clashing over trade, climate change and terrorism. Yesterday, the newly elected President of France greeted Germany’s Angela Merkel before offering his hand to be gripped by President Donald Trump. Was Emanuel Macron being deliberate? Judy Dempsey, editor in chief of the Strategic Europe blog for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says Trump's behavior and speeches at the summit have world leaders puzzled over how to move forward with the President.
Guests:
Judy Dempsey, Carnegie Europe (@Judy_Dempsey)
Three weeks ago, the House passed its Obamacare replacement without any public hearings and before the Congressional Budget Office determined what it would do and what it would cost. Now comes the reality check on the pros and cons: a deficit cut of $119 billion -- leaving 23 million people without health insurance. At first, many Senators said they’d start over from scratch, but now it appears their deliberations will be conducted in secrecy, too. As debate rages over White House connections with Russia, would most Americans rather know what’s next for protecting their health?
Guests:
David Leonhardt, New York Times (@DLeonhardt)
Karen Pollitz, Kaiser Health Foundation (@KaiserFamFound)
Timothy Carney, Washington Examiner / American Enterprise Institute (@TPCarney)
Chris Arnade, writer and photojournalist (@Chris_arnade)
The latest "person of interest" in the probe of the Trump White House is presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, who's been assigned massive responsibilities. The work of independent counsel Robert Mueller is bound to be an "enormous distraction." That's according to Russell Riley, co-chair of the Presidential Oral History Program at the University of Virginia. His books include Inside the Clinton White House: An Oral History.
Guests:
Russell Riley, University of Virginia
