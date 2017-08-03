Photo: People hold a Venezuela flag and posters as they shout slogans during a protest held by Venezuelans in Mexico against Venezuela's Constituent Assembly election, near Venezuela's embassy in Mexico City, Mexico July 30, 2017. (Henry Romero/Reuters)
Will the US help Venezuela or hurt it?
Venezuela is said to be on the verge of becoming a failed state, and President Nicholas Maduro has increased political instability by staging what's being called a fraudulent election. We hear about potential American sanctions; will they make things better or worse?
A week after January's inauguration, President Trump talked by phone to the leaders of Mexico and Australia. The Washington Post has obtained transcripts of those conversations kept by note takers — revealing what the Post calls "jaw-dropping" lines very different from what was reported in official news releases. Callum Borchers, who's with the Post's blog, The Fix, has details.
Callum Borchers, Washington Post (@callumborchers)
After months of deadly protest over living conditions and human rights abuses, President Nicolas Maduro is accused of running a phony election. Official results from Sunday's voting replaced the previous general assembly with a new one subject to his total control. President Trump has increased individual sanctions against Maduro and other powerful figures — and there's talk of interfering with the vital oil economy. Would that fend off a potential dictatorship — or give Maduro the scapegoat he needs -- possibly leading to civil war?
Ryan Dube, Wall Street Journal (@DubeRyan)
Daniel Lansberg-Rodríguez, Northwestern University / Foreign Policy magazine (@DLansberg)
Laura Blewitt, Bloomberg (@laurablewitt)
Tamara Taraciuk Broner, Human Rights Watch (@TamaraTaraciuk)
Juan S. González, Cohen Group (@cartajuanero)
Astrophysicist and TV personality Neil DeGrasse Tyson calls the upcoming solar eclipse "a stunning spectacle," something not just rare… but worth checking out.
Later this month, the US will see its first coast-coast solar eclipse since 1918. The path of totality will be 60 miles wide and stretch from Oregon to South Carolina, and will attract millions of viewers to small-town America.
February 26, 1979, last total solar eclipse of the 20th century.
Photo by Todd Petit
We hear more about what it will take to really experience the eclipse from biologist and science writer Diane Kelly and Lysa Vattimo, plan facilitator for Madras in Eastern Oregon.
Diane A. Kelly, biologist and science writer (@DianeAKelly)
Lysa Vattimo, Oregon Solarfest (@vattimly)
Yael Even Or
Gideon Brower
Devan Schwartz
