Will the US help Venezuela or hurt it?

After months of deadly protest over living conditions and human rights abuses, President Nicolas Maduro is accused of running a phony election. Official results from Sunday's voting replaced the previous general assembly with a new one subject to his total control. President Trump has increased individual sanctions against Maduro and other powerful figures — and there's talk of interfering with the vital oil economy. Would that fend off a potential dictatorship — or give Maduro the scapegoat he needs -- possibly leading to civil war?

Guests:

Ryan Dube, Wall Street Journal (@DubeRyan)

Daniel Lansberg-Rodríguez, Northwestern University / Foreign Policy magazine (@DLansberg)

Laura Blewitt, Bloomberg (@laurablewitt)

Tamara Taraciuk Broner, Human Rights Watch (@TamaraTaraciuk)

Juan S. González, Cohen Group (@cartajuanero)

