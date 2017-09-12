24-hour Radio Race 2017

At 10 AM sharp – Pacific Time – on the morning of August 19, hundreds of aspiring and experienced radio producers around the world received a message. And with that, the fifth annual 24-hour radio race began.

There were rules: the story had to be less than four minutes long, and it had to be on the theme, which was announced at the beginning of the race. This year, it was Down for Whatever.

Today, the winning stories produced in those 24 magic hours between 10AM on August 19 and 9:59AM on August 20. The winners of KCRW’s 5th annual 24-hour radio race.

First – the Social Butterfly award.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

Participants were asked not only to make great radio in a time crunch, but also to post about it on social media as they did, under the hashtag #RadioRace. All together, the #RadioRace posts told the story of the race, as it was happening.

The winning team produced its story several time zones – and oceans away – from our offices here at KCRW, and posted religiously as it went. This year, from New Delhi, the Mummy Daddy Media team took the Social Butterfly award.

And now – the overall winners.

THIRD PLACE

Where does sexual discovery meet danger? For John, it's in a bath house.

This story contains explicit language.





SECOND PLACE

In the moments after you jump out of an airplane, there's a sudden, enveloping calm.

UNFICTIONAL PICK

A story of marriage, immigration, and the KGB – and, eventually, deep, enduring love.





WERK IT PICK

This year, for the first time, we have a special award for an exceptional story produced by women producers, chosen by the team at Werk It, WNYC's all-women podcasting festival. The prize is a free pass to Werk It's podcast bootcamp in October.

The inaugural winners – Team RUFSM – produced a story that was close to home for us here at KCRW, in Santa Monica: two women set out to find abandoned tunnels that run under parts of downtown Los Angeles.

FIRST PLACE

If you're really, truly down for whatever, you might find yourself somewhere you don't expect – like the Bermuda Triangle.

Thanks to our judges – Ave Carrillo from the New Yorker Radio Hour, Jesse Thorn from Maximum Fun, Eleanor McDowall of Falling Tree Productions, and Kelly McEvers from NPR, based right here at NPR West in Los Angeles. And thanks to our KCRW producers and staff who helped listen to the entries.

Thanks to our sponsors this year – Association of Independents in Radio, Pop-Up Archive, Public Radio Exchange and Werk It.

Thanks to our volunteers who helped monitor the race this year – Kimberly Barry, Estefania Juarez, Colin Washington and Olivia Surnow.

And special thanks to digital editor Caitlin Shamberg, and to Myke Dodge Weiskopf, who made this year's race happen.

Photo by Mummy Daddy Media