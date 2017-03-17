ON AIR
Conspiracy, Not the Crime

When you're in trouble, do you fight or do you run? The story of a man who fled from the US government for 31 years.

Mar 17, 2017

This is the first person account of a fugitive. He knew he was in trouble – big trouble. So he ran – for 31 years. Until finally, he realized, he didn’t want to run anymore.

NOTE: Our subject and his family have asked that their names not be revealed, and so we've honored that request.

The story was produced by Max Miller in collaboration with Los Angeles podcast ARRVLS, produced by Jonathan Hirsch, who also composed original music for this episode.

Illustration by Steph Tan

Producers:
Bob Carlson

