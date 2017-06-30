The Past Can Hold a Terrible Power
The past can warp a person in mysterious ways. Sometimes we can figure out what's eating at us, but sometimes, we just have to push forward – into the darkness.
Johnny punches steel. Everybody in the neighborhood knows it. That's where he got his nickname: Johnny Knuckles. But not everybody knows why he punches steel. The dark past that he's willing away with every blow to his favorite steel pole.
Ryan Sweikart is an audio producer and sound designer living in Brooklyn, New York, where there is no shortage of interesting characters.
This episode marks a pause, of sorts, for this radio show. UnFictional is taking a couple months-long hiatus, to give us time to build something new and even better – something that will be re-born on the airwaves after a few months.
And, in the meantime, the UnFictional podcast will continue. So keep your eyes on the feed for that. They'll be a bit stranger, a bit darker, a bit less bleeped than what we usually put on the air.
Mrs. Daijogo was an unforgettable kindergarten teacher – so unforgettable, that as an adult, Hannah went back to her old classroom, to watch her former teacher work. But watching her teacher with adult eyes, Hannah realized that Mrs. Daijogo was teaching her students more than how to read and write. She was teaching them to exist in a hostile world. And the teacher was speaking from experience.
Hannah Kingsley-Ma is a radio producer, writer, and bookseller living in her hometown of San Francisco.
Mrs. Daijogo
Courtesy of Hannah Kingsley-Ma