The Past Can Hold a Terrible Power

Johnny punches steel. Everybody in the neighborhood knows it. That's where he got his nickname: Johnny Knuckles. But not everybody knows why he punches steel. The dark past that he's willing away with every blow to his favorite steel pole.

Ryan Sweikart is an audio producer and sound designer living in Brooklyn, New York, where there is no shortage of interesting characters.



Johnny's knuckles

Courtesy of Ryan Sweikart



Johnny and his knuckles

Courtesy of Ryan Sweikart