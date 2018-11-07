ON AIR
HBM105: Beautiful Stories about Dead Animals (part 1)

Personal stories of animal death and the bodies they leave behind, as told by writer Kryssanne Adams. Part 1 of 2.

Nov 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Before Kryssanne Adams was old enough to understand death, she found a dead mouse and carried it around with her in a plastic Easter egg shell. She talked to it and gave it water.


Kryssanne Adams in Bellingham, Washington

This is a special two-part episode, in which Kryssanne describes the many times where she’s seen death or inflicted it upon animals. Soon, this will turn into a book, which will be available to purchase in our store.

Kryssanne is a writer in Bellingham, Washington, where she also helps run the Bellingham Alternative Library, sings in a Threshold Choir, and works at a museum.


A severed owl head that Kryssanne preserved in
salt and donated to the Mindport Museum

Jeff Emtman produced this episode with help from Bethany Denton.

Music: The Black Spot

Hosts:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

