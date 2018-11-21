ON AIR
HBM106: Beautiful Stories about Dead Animals (part 2)

Personal stories of animal death and the bodies they leave behind, as told by writer Kryssanne Adams. Part 2 of 2.

Nov 21, 2018

Listen to Part 1

This is a special two-part episode, in which Kryssanne describes the many times where she’s seen death or inflicted it upon animals. Soon, this will turn into a book, which will be available to purchase in our store.


Kryssanne Adams.  Photo by Jeff Emtman

Kryssanne is a writer in Bellingham, Washington, where she also helps run the Bellingham Alternative Library, sings in a Threshold Choir, and works at a museum.

Jeff Emtman produced this episode with help from Bethany Denton.

Music: The Black Spot ||| Serocell

Hosts:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

