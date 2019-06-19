At KCRW we are driven by human inspiration. We cherish our personal connection with our communities and share stories, ideas, and sounds that bravely push limits to unite curious minds everywhere. Our commitment to this vision makes KCRW more than just a radio station. KCRW is a local and global community and, thanks to ever-evolving technologies, we continue to bring KCRW to new destinations. Wherever inspiration leads, KCRW is there. Grounded in the belief that conversation creates community, KCRW is committed to telling stories that inspire greater connection to, and understanding of, the people and institutions around us, and a greater understanding of the issues that affect us locally and globally.

As we continue our efforts, KCRW seeks a Donor Relations Manager responsible for frontline fundraising and building, cultivating and stewarding donor relationships. The Donor Relations Manager will play a critical role in increasing donor support and acts as an ambassador for KCRW across the community. Responsibilities include: new donor identification, cultivation and stewardship of existing donors to increase overall retention and giving levels, and relationship management between donors and others on the board and staff who work with them.



The Donor Relations Manager reports directly to Head of Development and will collaborate regularly with the Director of Individual Giving & Special Events. The Donor Relations Manager will also work closely with the Development team to create and fulfill the donor experience, from acquisition of new donors to stewardship in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Santa Barbara County.

To be successful in this role, you must be able to work collaboratively with a fast-paced team and dynamic organization and have a keen interest and professional background in events and fundraising. The position’s significant focus on event and donor logistics require proven organizational skills and the ability to manage complex projects. This is an excellent growth opportunity for a fundraising professional to work within a team environment toward collective goals while fulfilling a primary role in the organization's individual giving strategy.

What You’ll Do:

As KCRW’s Donor Relations Manager you’ll make a significant impact on our major giving program. You’ll be responsible for managing and cultivating relationships with existing major donors (Champions and Guardians), as well as identifying people who haven’t yet joined at these levels. You’ll be responsible for building meaningful relationships between KCRW and our donors. You’ll be relied on to energize team members, persuade interested people and persevere to the end.

As our Donor Relations Manager, you get to:

• Engage in Frontline Fundraising and provide a meaningful, high touch donor experience to KCRW’s major donors.

• Work with Head of Development and Director of Individual Giving to develop and refine major gift strategies to increase current portfolio of Champion donors (nearly 200) as well all of our individual giving.

• Manage and grow a portfolio of more than 100 current and potential major gift donors:

identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward donors at the $5,000 to $100,000 levels.

• Work with the Development Department to align efforts and set goals.

• Work with Head of Development and Director of Individual Giving to create and implement moves management plans.

• Make direct, face-to-face solicitations, and assist the board and other staff with their solicitation (e.g. provide portfolio development support, strategic counsel, and help with donor communications).

• Acknowledge major donors through public and private recognition.

• Track and report progress using specific metrics.

• Share responsibility for reaching capital campaign and annual fundraising goals.

• Help plan donor recognition and cultivation events including inviting guests and working events.

• Help in the enhancement and implementation of strategies for the identification and solicitation of prospects and donors.

Time Breakdown:

• Donor Relations: 85%

• Event Management: 10%

• Other Departmental Duties - 5%

This Role is Right for You if:

• You enjoy helping people. You get a kick out of seeing a light go off in someone's eyes as they feel emotionally connected to KCRW and the ideas and lifelong learning it ignites.

• You are a great self-starter and are able to be self-directed.

• You are fearless about asking for support. You are excited to share your passion for KCRW with long-time and brand-new fans and are energized by finding the ways in which a donor's involvement adds value to their life.

• You are a great listener. You are patient, level-headed, and cool under pressure.

• You are excited to grow and expand the depth and breadth of KCRW's Champion Guardian Programs, expanding the number of individuals giving $1200 and up (with emphasis on $5,000 or more) by reaching new members of our community. You want to work internally and externally to assure that the Champion and Guardian Programs meets the wants and needs of our donors.

• You communicate clearly and persuasively. You write well. You speak eloquently. You can explain just about anything to anyone, and you're comfortable communicating face-to-face, in writing and on the phone.

• You are motivated and driven. You volunteer for new challenges without waiting to be asked. You are a person who always helps your colleagues. You take ownership of the time you spend with us and truly make a difference.

• You are detail-oriented and strategic. As far as you're concerned, anything worth doing is worth doing right, every single time.

• You like learning new things and think on your feet. When things change, you roll with the punches.

• You love being around people and enjoy one-of-a-kind music, news and culture events at night and on the weekends.

• You have a college degree or relevant work experience, especially in Development so you can hit the ground running.

• You’re software savvy and have worked with Salesforce or Raiser’s Edge.

• You have access to transportation to visit with people. You are available for work events on weekends and evenings.

About Us

KCRW is a nonprofit, multi-platform, public media producer and presenter that informs and enriches the lives of listeners in Southern California and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College and a flagship NPR affiliate for nearly 40 years, KCRW 89.9 FM features an eclectic mix of news, music, and cultural programming that engage audiences in ongoing dialogue and advance cultural conversation.

KCRW extends the station’s profile globally through digital content at KCRW.com. The station reaches over 2 million people each month through its terrestrial broadcast signal, digital media platforms, and live community events. KCRW’s terrestrial radio signal reaches over 500,000 listeners in Southern California throughout the Greater Los Angeles region and vast portions of Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, Mojave, Ojai, and San Diego (a service area with a population reach of nearly 12 million people).

Under the leadership of President Jennifer Ferro and the 30-member Board of the KCRW Foundation, the station is in a period of transformation building its 45,000-donor base of annual giving and “growing” its current $20 million annual operation, while also operating out of its new state of the art headquarters.

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: hrjobs@kcrw.org KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability or veteran status.