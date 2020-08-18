KCRW

The former political adviser to President Trump was indicted alongside three other people in connection with an effort to defraud "hundreds of thousands of donors," according to federal prosecutors.

The former political adviser to President Trump was indicted alongside three other people in connection with an effort to defraud "hundreds of thousands of donors," according to federal prosecutors.

‘It's a little awkward’: Getting a pedicure and haircut on the street during COVID

For the past month, hair and nail salons in California have been able to reopen outdoors only, with masks and strict sanitary protocols in place.

Extreme fatigue, leg pain, rashes. What are all the weird symptoms of COVID-19?

What’s important about COVID is that it can present in so many different combinations, says health columnist Tara Parker Pope.

Deep cleaning surfaces: Does that protect people from COVID-19?

A lot of businesses are trying to lure people back by hyping intense deep cleaning policies. Gyms are scrubbing down equipment between each use.

Fires, heat waves, thunder and lightning. What’s going on with California’s weather?

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain talks about why this extreme weather is happening, and whether this kind of heat and humidity should be expected every summer in Southern…

KCRW's signature daily music show. New releases, live performances, and interviews.

 Los Angeles is having an identity crisis. City officials tout new development and shiny commuter trains, while longtime residents are doing all they can to hang on to home.

 Los Angeles County is spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year to combat homelessness. Yet the problem is getting worse. Why?

 Henry Rollins hosts a mix of all kinds, from all over and all time.

Latest DJ Shows

The Lab

A roundtable of music experts.

Aug. 16 2 hr, 39 min

Valida

A seamless blend of styles from indie rock to golden-era hip-hop, and everything in between.

Aug. 10 2 hr, 27 min

Dan Wilcox

Unearthing new discoveries, remixes and rarities, b-sides and lost classics.

Aug. 09 1 hr, 59 min

Aug. 09 1 hr, 58 min

LeRoy Downs

A varied sonic experience to jazz, blending music, style, and culture.

Aug. 01 2 hr, 2 min

Jensen McRae is one of KCRW’s favorite new artists of 2020, without even releasing her debut album.

from Music Special Programming

KCRW's signature music program features new releases, live performances, and artist interviews hosted by Anne Litt.

from Morning Becomes Eclectic

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

from Henry Rollins

KCRW's signature music program features new releases, live performances, and artist interviews guest hosted by Anne Litt.

from Morning Becomes Eclectic

Los Angeles

Los Angeles mayor shuts off power at Hollywood Hills house that hosted large parties

 NPR

LA artist Senga Nengudi creates living, breathing works that change with the times

 Greater LA

Food & Drink

 From Borneo to Sweden, searching for the world’s last untamed foods

Shutout from the farmer’s market, siblings explore their pivot options

 Good Food

Traveling inside fruit: a children’s reading about seeds

 Good Food

Politics

California Republican Devin Nunes has a new podcast. Is it worth a listen?

 Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Former LA Congresswoman Katie Hill’s new memoir is a call to arms for women in politics

 Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Best New Music

 Kendall Morgan: ‘Rescue Me’

Flor de Toloache: ‘Our Love’

 Today's Top Tune

Keleketla!: ‘Shepherd Song’

 Today's Top Tune

Live Performances

In Residence: Rufus Wainwright took time away to ‘Unfollow The Rules’

 Music Special Programming

In Residence: Rocky Dawuni uses music as a catalyst for social transformation

 Music Special Programming

Hollywood

 Daytime soap operas: Victoria Rowell pushed for more diversity among staff and faced retaliation

Daytime soap operas: Victoria Rowell pushed for more diversity among staff and faced retaliation

 Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Outfest starts this week. What are film festivals like during the pandemic?

 Greater LA

‘Boys State’ shows what happens when teens create political parties, choose leaders and enact laws

 Press Play with Madeleine Brand

This Week on KCRW

The soap opera “The Young and the Restless” has been a staple of daytime television since the early 1970s.

David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for August 20, 2020.

Kendall Morgan lets her music speak for her as she shies away from interviews.

Show us what you’re bringing!

AUGUST 14-19: The Good Food Summer Potluck

Show us what you’re bringing!

from KCRW's Summer Club

Eric Garcetti announces on Wednesday that he authorized the city to disconnect utility service at the property, which he says had become "a nightclub in the hills" despite repeated warnings.

As summer turns to fall, art institutions are getting creative with getting visitors to walk through their doors.

LA hosts a ton of film festivals every year, from the biggest of the bunch, Outfest, to more modest events, like the Santa Monica Film Festival.

Josh Barro and Ken White talk about the latest findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election, the emoluments cases against Donald Trump, and more.

Every June, 1000 thousand incoming high school seniors are picked to participate in a program that lets them create their own political parties and platforms from scratch.

Devin Nunes is the outspoken Republican from the Central Valley who’s built a national profile as one of President Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress.

KCRW's signature music program features new releases, live performances, and artist interviews hosted by Anne Litt.

Tuesday's lineup featured Jill Biden, who gave personal and hopeful remarks. Other speakers Tuesday touted health care, and a remote roll call vote featured diverse voices.

Emergency rules banning evictions in California during the coronavirus pandemic are set to end on September 2.

David Lynch Theater Presents: Weather Report for August 19, 2020.

Flor de Toloache made history as the first female ensemble to win a Latin Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi album in 2017.

KCRW's all-music channel Eclectic24, blending the collected talents and tastes of KCRW's DJs into a single voice. Free music streaming 24/7 at KCRW.com.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra will challenge new restrictions aimed at limiting Deferred Action for Childhod Arrivals applications while the Trump administration aims to end the program.

Future beats and a mind-melting mix of fuzz, bass, and funk. Served fresh nightly.

