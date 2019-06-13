Are you a detail-oriented-welcome-wagon ninja? If you are, we have the perfect way for you to apply your organizational and people-person skills to be the operations ambassador for KCRW.



This position is publicly front-facing and is responsible for ensuring the safety of the station by being the point person to welcome all guests and visitors to the station, troubleshooting operational problems, and being an ambassador of KCRW’s values to each of our guests and staff. A great candidate will be a hard- working, detail-oriented individual who specializes in identifying trends, discrepancies, and variances to help improve the effectiveness of our operations.



The Internal Operations Coordinator performs complex administrative duties and statistical, financial, and operational data analysis and reporting in support of management decision-making in functional areas.



This individual will report directly to the Chief Operating Officer, and be responsible for the following tasks:

Managing the front desk of KCRW, responsible for guest registration, verifying the identity of all visitors and ensuring the excellent experience of visitors.

Partnering with other departments, outside agencies, and vendors to address business issues.

Administering or providing high level support for various projects, contracts, implementation of procedures, and/or any specialized functions.

Monitoring effectiveness of business operations, assessing quality of service and making recommendations to improve operations.

Receiving additional training, as required, to gain full proficiency and experience in all areas.

Special projects include but not limited to:

Personnel transitions

Implementing systems for scheduling/using and booking space

Managing communication to staff of procedures and new processes

Partnering with Santa Monica College staff regarding parking/security/events

Training and dissemination of policies/procedures

Calendaring and monitoring of internal communications

Assistance with staff meetings and staff events

Working to help define and troubleshoot processes with departments working cross- functionally including but not limited to engineering, IT, audio engineering, digital distribution, production and programming

Managing the office supplies orders

Manage expense reports for multiple accounts

Required Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

1-2 years minimum relevant work experience

Application Instructions: To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: hrjobs@kcrw.org. Applications must include a resume and cover letter to be considered. Applications are due by Friday, June 28th.

KCRW aims to be representative of Southern California, and candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply. KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.