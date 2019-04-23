KCRW Events Assistant

Events are the third touchpoint of the KCRW experience that includes radio, digital and in-person experiences. As KCRW evolves from a beloved public radio station to a multi-platform media and culture club, the way we connect people to KCRW and each other in real life is more vital than ever. Reporting to the Director of Events, the Events Assistant will be responsible for being the first touchpoint in managing the events department admin needs, to include these responsibilities:

Liaison to KCRW’s accounting department / invoice management

Writes, edits and posts web, invitations and e-mail copy

Helps strategize, coordinate and execute marketing plans and deadlines

Manages guest list, RSVPs, box office and tickets

Executes in-kind trade agreements and COIs

Monitors and responds to events general email inbox + contacts



The Event Assistant will also assist the team in all aspects of events logistics: Collaborate and assist in the planning of a variety of KCRW events that include news, music and culture

On-site event production assistance

Other duties as needed, night and weekend work required, flexible schedule a must



You will bring to the table, all these wonderful things: Strong organizational skills!

Great team player, who is conscious of team needs

Ability to work autonomously

Good time management skills

Clear communications and connectedness with all other KCRW departments

Great sense of KCRW tone

Love of KCRW and the opportunity to enrich the lives of our community with experiences for the mind, heart and soul

Any experience in Wordpress, Hubspot, Photoshop, Eventbrite & CAD a plus

2-3 years hands-on event experience

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: hrjobs@kcrw.org. KCRW aims to be representative of Southern California, and candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply.



KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.