News Intern (Los Angeles)

KCRW is seeking News Interns for the Winter-Spring period.

The News Interns learn from, and assist, our award-winning news and on-air team in Santa Monica. There are positions on both of KCRW’s news programs: the Morning Edition interns assist the morning news team starting at 5 am; the All Things Considered interns help with the afternoon news team starting at 1pm. Both positions put candidates in constant contact with KCRW editors, producers and hosts.

This is a great part-time opportunity for students who are pursuing a major, minor or graduate degree in journalism and want hands-on experience in daily journalism, broadcast news, audio storytelling and some of the technical aspects of radio production. The ideal candidates must be strong writers, quick learners and good collaborators.

This particular internship is unpaid and we ask for a 10-hour/ week commitment. We do offer opportunities to pitch freelance stories and work with an editor to create an air-able story. If you're interested, send a blank email to newsintern@kcrw.org for an application.