KCRW, public radio in Los Angeles, is a dynamic and exciting workplace filled with interested and creative people. We operate with integrity and use our programming to build community on the air, online and in person. Our large roster of locally-created programming connects us to what’s happening in LA and in the world.



KCRW is seeking a full-time News Producer for the afternoon shift. This producer works with a team to help direct local news coverage during NPR’s signature show All Things Considered.



You’ll support a talented on-air host and board operator, working alongside other KCRW producers and editors. You’ll use your own news judgment and creativity to make KCRW’s local news coverage dynamic, crisp, clear and full of useful information. This is an excellent opportunity for you if you have some experience in breaking news, audio editing and on-air reporting, but want to take your newsroom skills to the next level.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Pitching stories

Booking guests

Writing newscasts

Covering breaking news

Editing audio

Background research

Interview preparation



Qualifications :

: Knowledgeable about general news and Southern California

Digital media experience

Knowledge of Dalet, Pro Tools, Adobe Audition, or equivalent preferred

Minimum 3 years related work experience required



Education :

: Bachelor’s degree required, Journalism preferred



Required Skills :

: Data collection and analysis of information from different sources

Critical thinking

Strong writing and editing skills

Ability to efficiently prioritize and meet deadlines

Application Instructions:

To apply, please send resume and cover letter to: evan.george@kcrw.org. Applications must include a resume and cover letter to be considered. KCRW aims to be representative of Southern California, and candidates with traditionally underrepresented backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply.



KCRW is an equal opportunity employer and actively recruits to promote diversity in our workforce. Qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability or veteran status.